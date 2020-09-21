Saints Passing Game must Rebound to Brees by the Raiders

New Orleans QB Drew Brees began his 20th NFL season by completing 18 of 30 passes for 160-Yds and two touchdowns in his team's victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday. It was just the 15th time in Brees’ 15-years with the Saints that he threw for under 190 yards when he played a full game. The odds are good that Brees bounces back when his team takes the field to play the Las Vegas Raiders tonight on Monday Night Football.

Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Brees has averaged 322 yards passing and 3 touchdowns in games after he has thrown for under 190 yards. He has surpassed the 300-Yd mark in 10 of those 14 contests, and New Orleans has a 12-2 record in those games. Both Brees and Head Coach Sean Payton admitted that the offensive play calling and execution was sloppy against Tampa Bay in their season opener. History tells us that the Saints offense will be much sharper and more productive this evening.

Sep 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) huddles with the offense during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

New Orleans will be without record-breaking All-Pro WR Michael Thomas tonight with an ankle injury expected to keep him sidelined 2-4 weeks. The Saints have also had some pass protection issues in their offensive line's interior dating back to last season and continuing against the Buccaneers.

First-round pick Cesar Ruiz should be in the starting lineup at RG this evening after missing last week with an injury, but New Orleans will need better performances from C Erik McCoy and LG Andrus Peat. Tackles Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead are the best tandem in the league and should handle the Raiders outside pass rush, but the line must give Brees a clean interior pocket to go through his progressions.

Nov 18, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) catches a touchdown over Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Even without Michael Thomas, New Orleans has several weapons to attack a Las Vegas pass defense ranked just 25th last season. Expect RB Alvin Kamara to be used more heavily than usual as a receiver, and watch for him to be moved around the offensive formation.

Tight end Jared Cook is a matchup nightmare for most defenses and should see several throws his direction. At wideout, former Pro Bowler Emmanuel Sanders will be their top option. Saints receivers Tre'Quan Smith, Deonte Harris, and Ty Montgomery will be expected to make plays against a suspect Vegas secondary.

Sep 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) warms up prior to kickoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

The New Orleans offense's performance last week caused some concern in some circles, and the injury to Thomas forces the team's other weapons to be productive for the offense to be effective. Drew Brees is the most prolific quarterback in NFL history. It’s uncommon for him to have an unproductive game passing, and history proves that it simply doesn't happen for two games in a row, especially under the lights of Monday Night Football.

Raiders Beware.