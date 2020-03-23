Saints News Network
Saints Re-Sign DE Noah Spence

BtBoylan

The Saints continue to add depth on the defensive side of the ball, re-signing DE Noah Spence. The explosive pass rusher from Ohio State transferred to Eastern Kentucky in 2015 after being ruled permanently ineligible by the Big Ten Conference following multiple failed drug tests. In 2015, Spence earned Ohio-Valley co-defensive player of the year honors, and entered the NFL Draft following his lone season at Eastern Kentucky.

The Saints were interested in Spence in the 2016 draft but drafted DT Sheldon Rankins with the 12th overall pick. Spence fell to Tampa Bay early in the second round, being selected with the 39th overall pick. In his rookie campaign, Spence collected 2.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles in November and earned the NFL’s defensive rookie of the month award.

After his rookie of the month honors, Spence struggled to adjust to the play of the NFL and lost 2017 to a shoulder injury that placed him on season-ending Injured Reserve. Prior to the 2019 season, the Bucs waived Spence, making him a free agent. The former second-round pick spent time in Washington and New Orleans in 2019. 

His incredible speed off the edge makes Spence a young and intriguing option in the NFL as a situational pass rusher and the Saints coaching staff agrees. Per source, Saints DL coach Ryan Nielsen really likes Spence and thinks he can reshape some factions of his game with the goal of making him a superb situational player. However, New Orleans still wants to add depth at the defensive end position and go after another veteran defensive end whose game is more well-rounded than Spence.

