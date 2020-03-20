Saints News Network
Saints Re-Sign Familiar Faces, FB Burton & DB Hardee

BtBoylan

The New Orleans Saints agree to terms with two familiar faces on day three of free agency brining back special teams standout/defensive back Justin Hardee and fullback Michael Burton per ESPN's Mike Triplett. 

Hardee, 26, has spent the last three years in New Orleans after being converted from wide receiver to corner back in 2017. The Saints did not tender Hardee, who was a restricted free agent, prior to free agency opening on March 18th but reached a one-year agreement this afternoon. The Illinois product found his niche in the NFL after becoming a defensive back, acting as a special teams standout rather than a cover corner. 

Hardee earned NFC special teams player of the week honors in his rookie season blocking a punt and returning it for a touchdown vs Tampa Bay on September 7, 2017. Through his first three seasons in the league, Hardee has played nearly 900 snaps on special teams to just over 100 snaps on defense. Hardee’s lone interception in the NFL came back in 2018 vs Washington.

With the retirement of veteran fullback Zach Line at the end of the 2019 season, the New Orleans Saints had a void to in the backfield. The Saints fill the void with Rutgers product Michael Burton, who agreed to terms today after spending time with the Saints last summer. Burton, 28, was selected in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions. After two years with the Lions as the starting fullback Burton bounced around to Chicago, New Orleans, and Washington prior to returning to New Orleans. New Orleans expects him to compete for the starting fullback job this summer.

