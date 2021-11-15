Week 10 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

We take a closer look at the Saints snap counts from their loss to the Titans, with some observations from the game.

Two straight losses for the Saints has everyone asking plenty of questions and wondering what could have been, but at 5-4, this is a team who is still very much in the race to the postseason with 8 games remaining. There's no way of sugarcoating it, the loss to the Titans was disappointing, and it's going to be crucial that the team finds a way to rebound against the Eagles.

Here's a closer look at the snap counts from Week 10, with some observations from the game.

Offense

Calvin Throckmorton, James Hurst, Ryan Ramczyk, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz - 67 (100%)

The Saints gained 373 total yards on offense, averaging 6.1 yards/play. They went 5-of-12 on 3rd Down, getting 86 yards rushing and 287 passing. The Titans defense had 4 sacks on the day, although not all of them were on the offensive line. There were some moments where players like Cesar Ruiz stood out like a sore thumb in missed blocks and assignments, but also had some strong ones in the process. It's just been inconsistent here, despite what the lineup looks like.

Trevor Siemian - 62 (93%)

Siemian put up pretty good numbers on the day, going 19-of-34 for 298 yards and 2 touchdowns. The two sacks at the end of the half was a pretty rough sequence, but he overall had some good throws.

Tre'Quan Smith - 61 (91%)

Sean Payton said on Monday that he thought Smith has had two good games in a row, as he finished with 4 receptions for 44 yards and a score on 7 targets. Some of the end zone grabs were close, but it's good to see someone other than Deonte Harris putting in some work at receiver.

Mark Ingram - 57 (85%)

Without Alvin Kamara, the Saints leaned heavily on Ingram to shoulder the load. He did not disappoint. He became the franchise's all-time leading rusher, carrying it 14 times for 47 yards and a touchdown while adding 4 catches for 61 yards on 7 targets. He said how he felt perfectly in his postgame press conference, and it's good to see him back and making an impact.

Adam Trautman - 56 (84%)

Trautman had 6 targets on the day and caught 5 of them for 32 yards. However, it's two bad weeks in a row for him, as he'll be remembered for his false start penalty that backed the Saints up on their 2-point attempt.

Marquez Callaway - 52 (78%)

Callaway finished with 2 receptions for 37 yards and a score on 4 targets.

Deonte Harris - 26 (39%)

Harris led the way with 84 receiving yards on 3 catches (4 targets). The one turnover in this game came from him, as he fumbled the opening second half kickoff that led to a Titans touchdown. Again, the margin for error is slim here, and those mistakes prove to be costly.

Taysom Hill - 21 (31%)

Hill had 3 carries for 23 yards, completed both of his passes for 11 yards, and caught a pass for 15 yards on 2 targets. His utilization went up, and it feels like the Saints could use him more.

Kenny Stills - 18 (27%)

Stills was blanked on the stat sheet this week, and receivers No. 4-5 on the depth chart leave a lot to the imagination for this team.

Alex Armah - 12 (18%)

Juwan Johnson - 10 (15%)

Johnson got involved early, finishing out with 2 receptions for 36 yards on 3 targets. It was good to see him back on the field, and hopefully he continues to get more opportunities.

Kevin White - 9 (13%)

White was targeted twice and couldn't come up with either. He's a great feel-good story, but it just isn't working right now.

Ty Montgomery - 6 (9%)

Montgomery suffered an apparent finger injury that was hard to look at, and did not return to action. His availability going forward is in question, and it's not like the Saints have Tony Jones Jr. in the mix yet or a healthy Alvin Kamara.

Dwayne Washington, Garrett Griffin, Will Clapp - 4 (6%)

Washington ended up getting a few snaps due to the Montgomery injury, while Clapp was used in jumbo sets.

The Saints defense tightened up and had some good moments, but it wasn't enough. Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson (8) brings the ball close to the goal line under pressure from New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Saints 2957

Defense

Malcolm Jenkins, Demario Davis - 60 (100%)

Davis had 6 total tackles (5 solo, 1 assisted), which included a big tackle for loss. He had a real tough pass interference call at the goal line too. Jenkins had 4 total tackles (2 solo, 2 assisted) and a pass defense. Overall, the Saints defense was strong against the run and allowed just 264 yards of offense against the Titans while going 3-of-12 on 3rd Down.

Marshon Lattimore - 58 (97%)

Lattimore's day was certainly mixed, as he led the way with 6 solo tackles for the defense. Julio Jones' replacement Marcus Johnson went off for 5 catches for 100 yards. Of course, those crossing routes are hard to defend, and it appeared some adjustments were made for them in the second half. However, it wasn't the best game for Lattimore.

Cam Jordan - 53 (88%)

Jordan was second on the team with 5 solo tackles. He didn't notch any sacks, but did make some plays. New Orleans only got Ryan Tannehill down twice and had 6 QB hits.

Marcus Williams - 51 (85%)

Williams had 3 solo tackles on the day and had an interception wiped out due to a questionable roughing the passer call on Kaden Elliss. He also got hurt and went out for several plays at the end of half, but came back in the third quarter.

David Onyemata - 47 (78%)

Onyemata finished with 5 total tackles (3 solo, 2 assisted and a QB hit. There was one play where he absolutely bullied the offensive lineman he was working against. It feels like it's only a matter of time when we see Onyemata take over some games.

Marcus Davenport - 46 (77%)

Davenport notched the 2 sacks, finishing with 3 solo tackles. Naturally, he was credited with 2 tackles for loss and 2 QB hits. He continues to be a strong force on the outside.

Shy Tuttle - 40 (67%)

Tuttle also had 5 tackles (3 solo, 2 assisted) and had a nice pass breakup on a Tannehill pass.

P.J. Williams - 38 (63%)

Williams played more in this game due to C.J. Gardner-Johnson being out, and he posted 4 total tackles (3 solo, 1 assisted).

Paulson Adebo - 37 (62%)

Adebo had 2 solo tackles, including a tackle for loss. A.J. Brown was held to just a lone catch for 16 yards on 4 targets.

Kwon Alexander - 34 (57%)

Alexander had a pass defense to go along with his 5 total tackles (3 solo, 2 assisted) that included a loss.

Bradley Roby - 28 (47%)

Pete Werner - 25 (42%)

Kaden Elliss - 23 (38%)

It's good to see so many rally around questionable officiating, and it was about as bad as it gets when seeing Elliss getting tagged for roughing the passer. Maybe one day it'll get fixed.

Montravius Adams - 16 (27%)

Malcolm Roach - 14 (23%)

Tanoh Kpassagnon - 13 (22%)

Kpassgnon's work continues to get scaled back some, as he's been used pretty sparingly for the past two weeks.

Carl Granderson - 6 (15%)

Jeff Heath - 6 (10%)

Heath came in for Marcus Williams while he was working on getting back on the field. The good news is that Williams returned, but having veterans who can fill in during those moments are always nice.

J.T. Gray - 2 (3%)

The early MyCole Pruitt touchdown in the third quarter saw Gray being the closest to him.

Special Teams (Top Reps)

Brian Johnson missed two extra points, and we now officially have another kicker issue for the Saints. Perhaps Johnson might get one more crack at things, but you can at least expect some tryouts coming this week.

J.T. Gray, Zack Baun, Pete Werner, Kaden Elliss - 26



Jeff Heath - 24

Dwayne Washington - 18

Alex Armah - 15

