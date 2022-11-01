To the surprise of many, the Saints pitched a shutout against the Raiders in Week 8. New Orleans certainly need a win, and it was good to see them respond the way they did after Alvin Kamara's locker room speech against the Cardinals. The vibe in the locker room was encouraging all week, and it showed everyone what this team is capable of when they execute. Here's a closer look at the snap counts from the win, with some observations from the game.

Offense

Andrus Peat, Cesar Ruiz, Ryan Ramczyk, Erk McCoy, James Hurst - 64 (100%)

The Saints offensive line continues to play well. New Orleans went 7-of-12 on 3rd Down, totaling 367 yards (136 rushing, 231 passing). The team also won the time of possession battle 34:51-25:09. Dalton wasn't sacked on the day, and there wasn't as many self-inflicted wounds. If they can keep up this momentum, then it could help propel the Saints over this next stretch. Cesar Ruiz needs to be singled out as well, as he's playing better and better each week.

The Saints offensive line continues to play well. New Orleans went 7-of-12 on 3rd Down, totaling 367 yards (136 rushing, 231 passing). The team also won the time of possession battle 34:51-25:09. Dalton wasn't sacked on the day, and there wasn't as many self-inflicted wounds. If they can keep up this momentum, then it could help propel the Saints over this next stretch. Cesar Ruiz needs to be singled out as well, as he's playing better and better each week. Andy Dalton - 54 (84%)

Dalton did well as the team's starter, finishing 22-of-30 for 229 yards and 2 touchdowns. He finished with a 117.2 rating. There was one pass where he was almost picked off near the end zone, but thankfully the Raiders defender was out of bounds. Overall, it was a solid outing for the veteran, and the Saints need him to keep managing things to get wins.

Dalton did well as the team's starter, finishing 22-of-30 for 229 yards and 2 touchdowns. He finished with a 117.2 rating. There was one pass where he was almost picked off near the end zone, but thankfully the Raiders defender was out of bounds. Overall, it was a solid outing for the veteran, and the Saints need him to keep managing things to get wins. Juwan Johnson - 47 (73%)

Johnson was targeted 4 times on the day, hauling in 2 catches for 14 yards.

Johnson was targeted 4 times on the day, hauling in 2 catches for 14 yards. Alvin Kamara - 46 (72%)

Kamara was very successful on the day, getting into the end zone three times (2 receiving, 1 rushing) after not having any touchdowns on the year. He had 18 carries for 62 yards and 9 catches for 96 yards on 10 targets. It wasn't until the final minutes of the game that saw the stat fall, but Kamara had more yards than the Raiders offense until that final offensive drive for Las Vegas. He backed up all the talk, and he was simply their best weapon.

Kamara was very successful on the day, getting into the end zone three times (2 receiving, 1 rushing) after not having any touchdowns on the year. He had 18 carries for 62 yards and 9 catches for 96 yards on 10 targets. It wasn't until the final minutes of the game that saw the stat fall, but Kamara had more yards than the Raiders offense until that final offensive drive for Las Vegas. He backed up all the talk, and he was simply their best weapon. Tre'Quan Smith - 38 (59%)

Smith was targeted just once on the day, but didn't register anything on the stat sheet. He did have some key blocks on some runs, however.

Smith was targeted just once on the day, but didn't register anything on the stat sheet. He did have some key blocks on some runs, however. Chris Olave, Nick Vannett - 37 (58%)

Olave was key in moving the chains on the day, finishing with 5 catches for 52 yards on 7 targets.

Olave was key in moving the chains on the day, finishing with 5 catches for 52 yards on 7 targets. Kevin White - 30 (47%)

Taysom Hill - 23 (36%)

Hill had 10 carries for 61 yards, completed his lone pass attempt for 2 yards, and caught 1 of his 2 targets for 11 yards over the middle for a Saints first down. The runs continue to work, even though it seems like everyone knows it's coming. Credit the offensive line and vision of Hill for the success.

Hill had 10 carries for 61 yards, completed his lone pass attempt for 2 yards, and caught 1 of his 2 targets for 11 yards over the middle for a Saints first down. The runs continue to work, even though it seems like everyone knows it's coming. Credit the offensive line and vision of Hill for the success. Marquez Callaway - 21 (33%)

Callaway caught his lone target for 10 yards. There was a play where Dalton looked to target him for a deep shot, but wisely checked it down to Kamara.

Callaway caught his lone target for 10 yards. There was a play where Dalton looked to target him for a deep shot, but wisely checked it down to Kamara. Rashid Shaheed - 15 (23%)

Shaheed secured all 3 of his targets for 38 yards, but the first one was the biggest one for 30 yards. It was good to see him get a bit more involved in the offense.

Shaheed secured all 3 of his targets for 38 yards, but the first one was the biggest one for 30 yards. It was good to see him get a bit more involved in the offense. Dwayne Washington, J.P. Holtz - 13 (20%)

Washington saw more snaps due to Mark Ingram's injury. He had 4 carries for 13 yards in addition to his normal prominent role on special teams. We'll see if he gets more looks over the next few weeks.

Washington saw more snaps due to Mark Ingram's injury. He had 4 carries for 13 yards in addition to his normal prominent role on special teams. We'll see if he gets more looks over the next few weeks. Mark Ingram - 5 (8%)

Ingram left the game early due to injury and did not return. It was revealed on Monday that he suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain, and will miss up to four weeks. It's unclear as to whether the Saints will place him on injured reserve, and they're going to need to look at their options with the trade deadline upon us.

Ingram left the game early due to injury and did not return. It was revealed on Monday that he suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain, and will miss up to four weeks. It's unclear as to whether the Saints will place him on injured reserve, and they're going to need to look at their options with the trade deadline upon us. Landon Young - 3 (5%)

Calvin Throckmorton - 2 (3%)

Defense

Alontae Taylor, Demario Davis, Paulson Adebo, Marcus Maye, Tyrann Mathieu - 58 (100%)

The Raiders offense didn't cross midfield until late in the game. That's a pretty big testament to how the Saints defense played. It was more of what we were expecting all season. Las Vegas went 5-of-13 on 3rd Down, totaling just 183 total net yards of offense (38 rushing, 145 passing). Davante Adams was held in check (1 reception for 3 yards on 5 targets) thanks to the efforts of Taylor and Adebo. Adebo finished second on the day with 8 total tackles (6 solo, 2 assisted), while Taylor had another solid game in the starting lineup with 3 pass breakups. It's going to be really hard to keep him off the field when Marshon Lattimore does return. New Orleans also got a big turnover from Tyrann Mathieu after a great effort from Pete Werner.

The Raiders offense didn't cross midfield until late in the game. That's a pretty big testament to how the Saints defense played. It was more of what we were expecting all season. Las Vegas went 5-of-13 on 3rd Down, totaling just 183 total net yards of offense (38 rushing, 145 passing). Davante Adams was held in check (1 reception for 3 yards on 5 targets) thanks to the efforts of Taylor and Adebo. Adebo finished second on the day with 8 total tackles (6 solo, 2 assisted), while Taylor had another solid game in the starting lineup with 3 pass breakups. It's going to be really hard to keep him off the field when Marshon Lattimore does return. New Orleans also got a big turnover from Tyrann Mathieu after a great effort from Pete Werner. Pete Werner - 57 (98%)

Werner continues to play excellent on defense, as he led the way with 11 total tackles (7 solo, 4 assisted). He made a big play on a pass breakup that led to the Mathieu pick. He also had a big tackle on Josh Jacobs that would have likely resulted in a big play. He keeps shining each week.

Werner continues to play excellent on defense, as he led the way with 11 total tackles (7 solo, 4 assisted). He made a big play on a pass breakup that led to the Mathieu pick. He also had a big tackle on Josh Jacobs that would have likely resulted in a big play. He keeps shining each week. Chris Harris Jr. - 50 (86%)

Harris Jr. was signed to the active roster from the practice squad for at least this game. He did a nice job in the slot for the team, and will likely be there again depending on what happens with Lattimore.

Harris Jr. was signed to the active roster from the practice squad for at least this game. He did a nice job in the slot for the team, and will likely be there again depending on what happens with Lattimore. Cam Jordan - 41 (71%)

Jordan notched another sack this season, getting the first of his career against the Raiders. It was a half sack that he split with Kentavius Street. That brings him up to 5 for the year.

Jordan notched another sack this season, getting the first of his career against the Raiders. It was a half sack that he split with Kentavius Street. That brings him up to 5 for the year. Payton Turner - 33 (57%)

Turner returned to the lineup for the first time since Week 4, and he killed it. Just check out this sack. He finished with 2 sacks on the day, with 4 tackles (2 solo, 2 assisted), 2 QB hits, and 2 tackles for loss. This was the type of player we were waiting to see, and hopefully he keeps it up with more looks in the lineup.

Turner returned to the lineup for the first time since Week 4, and he killed it. Just check out this sack. He finished with 2 sacks on the day, with 4 tackles (2 solo, 2 assisted), 2 QB hits, and 2 tackles for loss. This was the type of player we were waiting to see, and hopefully he keeps it up with more looks in the lineup. David Onyemata, Tanoh Kpassagnon - 26 (45%)

Onyemata finished with 3 total tackles (2 solo, 1 assisted), a sack, QB hit, tackle for loss, and pass defense. This was one of his best games in recent memory.

Onyemata finished with 3 total tackles (2 solo, 1 assisted), a sack, QB hit, tackle for loss, and pass defense. This was one of his best games in recent memory. Marcus Davenport - 25 (43%)

Davenport only had 2 solo tackles on the day, but both were for a loss. The play where he blew up the Davante Adams run on 3rd-and-1 was one of the best plays of the game.

Davenport only had 2 solo tackles on the day, but both were for a loss. The play where he blew up the Davante Adams run on 3rd-and-1 was one of the best plays of the game. Kentavius Street - 24 (41%)

Street split a sack with Cam Jordan. It was interesting that he got a few more snaps over the other interior guys.

Street split a sack with Cam Jordan. It was interesting that he got a few more snaps over the other interior guys. Malcolm Roach - 20 (34%)

Roach ended up getting the start over Shy Tuttle, but the Saints use a rotation when it comes to the defensive line.

Roach ended up getting the start over Shy Tuttle, but the Saints use a rotation when it comes to the defensive line. Justin Evans - 19 (33%)

Shy Tuttle - 18 (31%)

Kaden Elliss - 8 (14%)

Daniel Sorensen - 1 (2%)

Special Teams (Top Reps)

Dwayne Washington, Chase Hansen, Kaden Elliss, Andrew Dowell, J.T. Gray, Zack Baun - 13

Daniel Sorensen - 11

Wil Lutz, Bryce Thompson - 10

Read More Saints News