Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

Saints success fueled by underrated role players as well as Stars

Bob Rose

We have made much about the talent throughout the New Orleans Saints roster this offseason. Armed with a Pro Bowl-caliber at every position, the Saints are at the top of the heap of NFL favorites to win the Super Bowl. Another reason for this is the incredible depth that New Orleans has at nearly every position. That depth has allowed the Saints to withstand a rash of injuries over each of the last three seasons to go 37-11 and win three NFC South titles.

USATSI_13875785_168388561_lowres
Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) calls a play in the huddle during the first quarter of a NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY

Drew Brees, WR Michael Thomas, RB Alvin Kamara, DE Cameron Jordan, LB Demario Davis, and CB Marshon Lattimore (among others) are still somewhat underrated in their own right but respected and recognizable names throughout the league. A championship team is not solely made up of star talent at the top of a roster but also by the strength of the middle part of its team. Here are four of the Saints' most underrated players whose contributions may not be noticed by the average fan, but whose efforts are greatly appreciated by their teammates and coaches.

TREY HENDRICKSON (DE)

USATSI_13513326_168388561_lowres
Sep 29, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith (77) blocks New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) in the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Hendrickson doesn't have the most impressive stat line; 7.5 sacks, 9 tackles for loss, 20 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles, and 48 tackles in three seasons. He is a dependable DE with a non-stop motor. Hendrickson is coming off his most productive season, 5.5 sacks, 6 tackles for loss, and 10 QB hits and 19 pressures, since being a 3rd round selection in the 2017 draft. The 6’4” 270-Lb Hendrickson plays with a relentless pursuit to the ball carrier and is a key part of the New Orleans defensive line rotation.

JOSH HILL (TE)

USATSI_13863659_168388561_lowres
Dec 29, 2019; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Josh Hill (89) with the ball as Carolina Panthers linebacker Jermaine Carter (56) defends in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY

The 30-Yr old Hill will never put up the lofty receiving numbers of the stars throughout the league at the TE position, including those from his teammate, Jared Cook. He has averaged just 15 receptions for 146 yards during his seven years in the league. The 6’5” 250-Lb Hill's greatest value lies in his blocking ability, where he is essentially an extension of the team's offensive line. He also adds value as a receiver in short-yardage situations and near the goal line, where he has earned QB Drew Brees' trust in crucial moments. Seventy-one of Hill's 108 career catches (65.7%) have resulted in either a touchdown or 1st down, and he had career highs in receptions (25) and yardage (226) in 2019.

ANDRUS PEAT (LG)

USATSI_11998968_168388561_lowres
Jan 13, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive guard Andrus Peat (75) lines up against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter of a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Many New Orleans fans will hate to hear this, but the 26-Yr old Peat has been a key part of the team's offensive success over the last four seasons. Drafted by the Saints with the 13th overall pick of the 2015 draft as a tackle, the 6’7” 316-Lb Peat found a home at LG after some early struggles outside. He has terrific mobility for his size, allowing him to get outside quickly or to the second level of defense to spring big plays. Peat has handled some of the league's best interior pass rushers while helping QB Drew Brees operate from a clean pass pocket. He also has the versatility to fill in capably at LT when starter Terron Armstead has missed time with injury. After playing well enough to be a Pro Bowl alternate the last two years, the Saints re-signed Peat to a lucrative five-year contract extension this offseason.

CRAIG ROBERTSON (LB)

USATSI_11131535_168388561_lowres
Aug 25, 2018; Carson, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson (52) yells before the snap during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

After being first or second on the team in tackles his first two seasons with New Orleans, the 32-Yr old Robertson selflessly stepped into the role as a key backup and special teams contributor last two years. Capable of playing any of the LB spots, Robertson can fill-in as a spot starter with little drop-off in play. A special teams captain, he is a vital performer for the unit and has mentored the younger Saints players as a team leader.

The New Orleans Saints are a star-studded team with as much or more talent as anyone in the National Football League. But their success also has just as much to do with key role players and underrated depth. Players like Hendrickson, Hill, Peat, and Robertson, who can make the key plays in crucial moments in a game, can be the difference between a win or a loss.

Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Saints HC Mike Ditka: His Women's Football League and National Anthem Debate

New Orleans Saints former Head Coach, Mike Ditka, spoke with TMZ Sports about his new Women's football league, X League, and the National Anthem kneeling debate.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

BigNOFan23

Saints 2020 Away Opponents Stadium Protocols Updates

If you're planning on attending a New Orleans Saints game in the 2020 season, you might want to check this out.

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

5 Players the Saints should sign for Training Camp

Several talented free agents are still available who could help boost the New Orleans title chase.

Bob Rose

by

BtBoylan

Curtis Lofton, #50 - 50 Days Countdown to Saints Football in 2020

Saints News Network's Countdown to Kickoff: 50 Days until the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Matchup vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13th, 2020.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

Saints News: Training Camp Updates, MT wants Clowney, Kamara & Armstead Birthdays

New Orleans Saints news and updates on the team from the week of July 20, 2020.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints Countdown to NFL Kickoff 2020: #49 Zach Wood

Saints News Network's Countdown to Kickoff: 49 Days until the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Matchup vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13th, 2020.

BtBoylan

New Orleans Saints announce Cancellation of Preseason Games for 2020

The New Orleans Saints organization officially announce the cancellation of the team's four 2020 preseason games.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

BtBoylan

Saints Training Camp Preview: Players projected to be Released

Here are the players most likely to be released for the New Orleans Saints to reach the newly implemented 80-man roster limit to start training camp.

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

Saints Tight Ends get Madden 21 Ratings

The Saints News Network gives a breakdown of the New Orleans Saints Tight End's Madden 21 ratings.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

Sam Mills, #51 - 51 Days Countdown to Saints Football in 2020

Saints News Network's Countdown to Kickoff: 51 Days until the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Matchup vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13th, 2020.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan