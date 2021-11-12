Saints vs. Titans: First Look at Week 10's Matchup

Sunday sees the Saints (5-3) travel to Nashville to take on the Titans (7-2) in a fairly important Week 10 contest. This is the first of two straight road games for New Orleans, as they look to make up for a tough home loss against the Falcons last week. Here's a few areas we're paying close attention to leading up to kickoff.

What to Watch For

If Alvin Kamara Plays. That is the focal point of the week, as Kamara landed on the first and second injury reports with a knee issue. While it's somewhat premature to dismiss him for the weekend, it's certainly an area to watch.

The Saints offense would have a heavy dose of Mark Ingram on Sunday if that were to happen, and we could see Ty Montgomery have more of a role if Kamara misses. Dwayne Washington could also see some carries, and if the team is really in a bind, a practice squad elevation for Lamar Miller would make sense.

Again, we have one final injury report to worry about. If Kamara misses Friday and is ruled out, then we should be a lot more concerned.

Saints pass-catchers had a big issue securing receptions last week. Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kenny Stills (12) is defended by Atlanta Falcons safety Duron Harmon (21) during the second half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Receiver Game. It was a major sore spot for the team last Sunday, and essentially no one was spared in a game full of dropsies. While some of the receivers did make up for it during the comeback, the fact is that there's such a narrow margin for error for the Saints. Trevor Siemian did his part against the Falcons, and he'll undoubtedly have a tougher test with the Titans. New Orleans must get the production they expect from the wide receivers they have, or else it'll be another long day. Also, we're no longer expecting Odell Beckham Jr. to come in and save the day.

The Right Start. If there's one thing that will set the tone for the game against the Titans, then it's a big drive to get started. This feels like a game that will be decided in the trenches for the Saints, and they're going to have to play disciplined and put together some strong drives early to capture the momentum. The defense and offense have seemingly not been able to compliment each other much this season, and this would be an ideal game to see it come back.

The Real Defense Standing Up. As entertaining as it was to see the Saints rally and come back to lead the Falcons, the defense once again wasn't able to close things out. What was most concerning is the explosive play problem that reared its ugly head on Sunday. Getting after the quarterback was an issue, and that's got to change when playing against Ryan Tannehill. Essentially, make him beat you in this one, and scheme up a good plan to guard against the passing attack that includes Julio Jones and A.J. Brown.

