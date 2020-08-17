25 important Saints training camp questions

It's no secret that everyone is giddy from the New Orleans Saints starting the padded practice portion of training camp on Monday. For some, it's a much-needed distraction from everything going on the world. For others, it's a positive step in the right direction for football returning and getting back to a sense of normalcy. No matter how you feel, it's just good to see sports talk and rumblings these days.

In particular, there's plenty of Saints questions we have heading into these padded practices. We look at 25 of the biggest ones for Sean Payton's team that we want answered over the next month.