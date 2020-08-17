25 important Saints training camp questions
John Hendrix
It's no secret that everyone is giddy from the New Orleans Saints starting the padded practice portion of training camp on Monday. For some, it's a much-needed distraction from everything going on the world. For others, it's a positive step in the right direction for football returning and getting back to a sense of normalcy. No matter how you feel, it's just good to see sports talk and rumblings these days.
In particular, there's plenty of Saints questions we have heading into these padded practices. We look at 25 of the biggest ones for Sean Payton's team that we want answered over the next month.
- What will Jameis Winston bring to the table? The Saints were able to land one of the most inexpensive insurance policies to Drew Brees in the offseason, and Winston has done a ton of things to help better himself, which is going to put him in a prime position to succeed. He's reportedly already looked sharp, and we want to see more.
- Which free agent makes the bigger impact? Both Malcolm Jenkins and Emmanuel Sanders were huge additions to the team during the offseason, and we've already seen Sanders working with Drew Brees in Denver. Jenkins is no stranger to New Orleans, and his second stint should help the secondary only get better.
- Who ends up playing center? The easy and natural choice seems to have Erik McCoy repeat as the team's man in the middle for 2020, but rookie Cesar Ruiz could present some interesting challenge for the second-year player. If the team had more time and a full slate of preseason action, then it might be a bit more of an intriguing battle, but it should wind up being McCoy's job with Ruiz anchoring the right guard spot.
- What rookie makes the largest impact? Cesar Ruiz, Zack Baun, Adam Trautman, and Tommy Stevens are all expected to make some big noise in training camp, but they aren't going to be the only ones.
- What undrafted rookie could make the team? There's a ton of undrafted rookies that could challenge for a roster spot. Keep an eye on Calvin Throckmorton and Malcolm Roach, but they won't be the only ones.
- Is there a roster spot for Ty Montgomery? Montgomery just wants an opportunity to play again, and the Saints are a team that can give him that. Again, there's an exclusive report of him already making strong first impressions. He's one to keep an eye out on with uncertainty at wide receiver past Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders.
- Who distances themselves in the wide receiver battle? Speaking of Montgomery, he should push some good competition for the No. 3-5 spots on the team. Deonte Harris made his mark as more of a return specialist during his rookie season, but could see an increased role in 2020 on offense. Tre'Quan Smith has received a lot of blessings from the coaching staff and players, and faces a crucial camp going in as the third guy.
- Where all does Taysom Hill line up? Hill's role might be a little reduced this season by not being as active on special teams, but it all remains to be seen. It's hard to imagine keeping him off the field and not making an impact.
- Who is going to be the camp champ? Last season, it was Emmanuel Butler. While he didn't make the final roster, he's someone expected to make a bigger impact and threaten for a spot on the team. It's always exciting to see the one player everyone falls in love with and can't stop talking about from practice.
- What veteran is on the roster bubble? There's at least that one player who is in the crosshairs because of younger and cheaper competition threatening. Patrick Robinson, Nick Easton, and Mario Edwards Jr. are three veterans to watch here. Robinson would be the leading candidate.
- Can we make it through without COVID-19 messing things up? The team has put some major safeguards in place to limit the risks. Thus far, anyone that's popped up on the league's reserve/COVID-19 list have been activated shortly after getting on it. The state of Louisiana remains in Phase 2, and hopefully things can rapidly progress for the better.
- What recent or late pickup could crack the roster? Nigel Bradham, Bennie Fowler, James Hurst, Anthony Chickillo, and Margus Hunt are just some of the many players that have been around the league on the 80-man camp roster to pay attention to. In particular, Bradham probably has the best chance of making it given the current linebacker situation.
- When will Kiko Alonso return? He's the lone Saints player on the PUP list to start camp, as he's recovering from a torn ACL in the playoff game against the Vikings. His rehab was going well when we saw in February, and he's important to the defensive scheme. Hopefully, he'll be back sooner rather than later.
- How will returning injured players look? In addition to Alonso, Kaden Elliss, Alex Anzalone, Marcus Davenport, and Sheldon Rankins are some of the big names returning from big injuries from last season. However, they aren't the only ones. While they missed little to no time, Alvin Kamara (knee) and Cam Jordan (adductor) are also some of the players who toughed it out and recovered during the offseason.
- Who handles slot corner duties on defense? C.J. Gardner-Johnson, now known as Ceedy Duce, gets the early nod for that role going into camp. However, P.J. Williams will give him a good run for his money. It should be an interesting battle, to say the least.
- Aside guys like Deonte Harris, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Erik McCoy, who are some second-year players to watch? Shy Tuttle and Carl Granderson are the two biggest ones to watch, but don't forget about players like Saquan Hampton and Ethan Greenidge. For Greenidge, he was on the team's roster all season, but was never active. Perhaps he's destined for growth on the offensive line. Naturally, Kaden Elliss is another to watch.
- Will the Saints make any last-minute adds to help their season? Jadeveon Clowney and Logan Ryan are two of a host of talented free agents still out there. Everson Griffen just recently latched on with the Cowboys, and he won't be the last big name that gets snatched up over the next month.
- Who would be a player some may be overlooking to keep an eye on? D.J. Swearinger has my vote right now. The sample size from last season wasn't much, but he's the type of player that would make the roster and be a solid piece of depth.
- What player should everyone be excited to see more of? For me, it's Janoris Jenkins. He ended up being a key pickup for the Saints late last season, and he's going in as the No. 2 cornerback option to Marshon Lattimore. On paper, it's the most lethal corner combo the Saints have had since Jabari Greer and Tracy Porter.
- Who's a player that will likely make the roster everyone has forgotten about already or overlooked? Michael Burton, aka the team's fullback. Sean Payton loves using the fullback still, and with Zach Line retiring and the team moving on from Ricky Ortiz, Burton is the guy.
- Which position group has the most interesting battle ahead? It has to be wide receiver. 10 players, maybe three spots open at best. Michael Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, and Deonte Harris claim roster spots, and it remains to be seen whether the team rolls with five or six options. Bennie Fowler, Austin Carr, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Emmanuel Butler, Juwan Johnson, and Marquez Callaway have their work cut out for them, but can push Tre'Quan Smith.
- How will camp affect the practice squad? Things are going to look different here, as the limit is now up to 16 players, and six of those can be veteran players with no experience limitations. Remember that teams can roll with up to 48 active players on game day now, assuming that spot is an offensive lineman. Otherwise, it would be 47 now. The new CBA also allows teams to pull up two players weekly without having to make corresponding roster moves. Don't put it past Sean Payton to be strategic.
- How will Sean Payton and the staff evaluate players without preseason action? Obviously, things are going to look at a lot different without having preseason games, but Payton has emphasized that the Saints will lean heavily on practice sessions as they have before to evaluate. Payton has also said that they'll create specific environments, like scrimmages, in padded practices to help.
- What's something to look forward to besides the actual practices? Without question, it's the Saints QB Challenges. Hopefully, the team still has these. Let's totally get crazy and overanalyze all three quarterbacks. In all honesty, something we definitely will miss this season is the big practice session at Tulane's Yulman Stadium.
- Could any player get a contract extension before the season? It's tough to say because of the uncertainty of the NFL's salary cap situation next season. However, never say never. Demario Davis and Alvin Kamara are the two players who seem to be the most likely to get something done. It goes without saying that both are critically important on their respective side of the ball and are worth locking up.