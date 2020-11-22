Saints vs. Falcons: Key Matchups

Missing Drew Brees and Marshon Lattimore, what are the key matchups to watch as New Orleans faces off against their hated rivals from Atlanta?

One of the most bitter rivalries in all sports is renewed today when the 7-2 New Orleans Saints host the 3-6 Atlanta Falcons. The Saints are riding a six-game winning streak and lead the NFC South, but will play without Drew Brees, who was placed on injured reserve with a rib injury. The Falcons have a 3-1 record since replacing head coach Dan Quinn with Raheem Morris last month and can climb back into the divisional race with a win.

This is 103rd meeting between the Saints and Falcons, with Atlanta holding a 53-49 edge in the series and a 26-25 advantage when the two play each other in the Superdome. The Saints are 19-9 record against the Falcons since Sean Payton became head coach in 2006, including a 10-4 mark against them at home. Key head-to-head battles are always fun to watch in divisional matchups. Each team has plenty of stars on both sides of the ball, familiar with how intense this rivalry is.

Here are some position battles to watch closest when these two hated rivals renew hostilities this afternoon.

SAINTS SECONDARY vs. FALCONS RECEIVERS

Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) tackles Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) after a catch during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY

Atlanta wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley have 43 receptions each for a combined 1,295 yards and 9 touchdowns. While they fuel the 2nd ranked Falcon passing attack for QB Matt Ryan, the team has a deep corps of pass catchers capable of spreading out an opposing defense. Wideouts Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, and TE Hayden Hurst round out a unit that has helped Ryan average 290 yards per game.

After being a team weakness over the first portion of the year, the New Orleans secondary has played excellent football in November. The defensive backs have six of the team’s nine interceptions over the last three games and were especially impressive when shutting down a talented Tampa Bay receiving corps and intercepting QB Tom Brady three times two weeks ago. Cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins are locking down the opposition's top wideouts. Safeties Marcus Williams and Malcolm Jenkins have eliminated crippling errors on the back end and are forcing key turnovers. Reserve corners Patrick Robinson and P.J. Williams have made big plays at crucial moments, and S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has emerged as a playmaker all over the field.

New Orleans Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Jones has averaged 6 receptions for 92 yards in 16 career meetings against the Saints, which include ten games of at least 90 yards receiving. Ridley has been equally dangerous, catching at least 7 passes for 90 yards or more in three of four career outings against New Orleans. Lattimore and Jenkins will have to be stout in their one-on-one opportunities against the dangerous Falcons duo, while the safeties must eliminate the deep pass and Robinson, Gardner-Johnson, and Williams must prevent Atlanta's complementary weapons from turning momentum. Without Brees at the helm offensively, the New Orleans secondary must maintain their high level of play to avoid a shoot-out.

UPDATE: CB Marshon Lattimore will be INACTIVE for this game with an abdominal injury. Veteran Patrick Robinson will start in his place. Robinson has 2 interceptions, 4 pass breakups, and has allowed 50% completion percentage and a score when targeted this season.

SAINTS WIDEOUTS vs. FALCONS CORNERBACKS

Dec 24, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) runs after a catch past Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant (21) and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97) during the third quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints defeated the Falcons 23-13. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

Atlanta's 31st ranked pass defense has allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 67.8% of their passes for an average of 310 yards per contest. Twelve players have at least 90 yards receiving against the Falcons this season, ten of those to the wide receiver position. Cornerbacks A.J. Terrell, Darqueze Dennard, Isaiah Oliver, Kendall Sheffield, and Blidi Wreh-Wilson are all physical cover players, but have struggled to contain opposing receivers.

Record-breaking All-Pro WR Michael Thomas has averaged 8 receptions for 97 yards in eight career meetings against the Falcons, which includes six games with at least six catches and four contests with over 115 receiving yards. Veteran Emmanuel Sanders (31 catches, 347 yards, 3 touchdowns) is a big part of the passing attack after a slow start. Young wideouts Deonte Harris and Marquez Callaway emerged as key weapons when Thomas missed six games and Sanders two, while third-year WR Tre'Quan Smith has finally shown signs of consistency.

The accuracy of QB Drew Brees elevated the statistics of his receivers for fifteen years. The onus of supporting quarterbacks Taysom Hill and perhaps Jameis Winston now falls on the shoulders of the receiving corps. Pro Bowl veterans Thomas and Sanders must present an open target quickly for their quarterback, while Callaway, Harris, and Smith also need to make plays for this passing attack to be effective.

PLAYER TO WATCH: TAYSOM HILL, QUARTERBACK

Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) runs through the Atlanta Falcons defense for a touchdown during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY

The last time the Saints played the Falcons without Drew Brees at quarterback was on December 12, 2005. Quarterback Aaron Brooks completed 27 of 46 passes for 219 yards and a touchdown in a 36-17 loss in Atlanta. Saints coach Sean Payton has insisted that Taysom Hill has a bright future at the quarterback position. Payton has undoubtedly altered his game plan around what Hill does best, but questions persist about his accuracy and ability to read defenses.

Hill is an incredible athlete and has been a versatile and valuable weapon for this offense over the last three seasons. I expect he’ll create big plays with his legs, but he must prove that he can be an effective passer to distribute the ball to the team's deep supply of weapons. Sean Payton surprised the world when he announced that Hill would start over the more proven Jameis Winston in place of Brees. While I expect Winston will see some action in certain packages, the offensive success for this critical game will ride on the unproven right arm of Taysom Hill.