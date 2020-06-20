"It’s hard to make our team in a lot of areas and we've got a lot of young, talented players on our team that have performed and we have got some guys that are a little more unknown that we like a lot too that you really haven't seen yet. It is difficult to make our roster." - Mickey Loomis, New Orleans Saints General Manager

Without a team-led offseason program amid COVID-19, 2020 training camp for the New Orleans Saints becomes even more vital for the players. Saints head coach Sean Payton told players in April that the facility would not open to players prior to mandatory training camp in July. Payton added even if the league allows it [players to return] “show up to training camp in the best shape of your lives”.

Every summer, some players have more to prove than others and for different reasons. A new contract, a roster spot, or playing time all factor in but for these three Saints training camp could lead to a world of fresh opportunity.

Sheldon Rankins, 5th NFL Season

On April 24th, 2019 New Orleans picked up the 5th-year option on their 2016 First Round selection. Rankins tore his Achilles tendon just three months prior in an NFC Divisional Round victory against Philadelphia. Before the injury, Rankins started all 16 regular season games for the Saints, recording a career-high eight sacks.

The former Louisville Cardinal made a full recovery from his Achilles tear prior to the 2019 season and appeared in 10 games. However, similar to 2018, Rankins’ season ended prematurely. The Saints placed him on season ending IR following a Week 11 matchup against San Francisco. Rankins finished 2019 with 10 tackles and two sacks.

New Orleans is stacked at DT, brining back David Onyemata, Malcolm Brown, and Shy Tuttle with Rankins in 2020. The huge payday for Onyemata along with the excellent play from Brown and Tuttle last season could make Rankins expendable in 2020. But Rankins, who was playing at a Pro-Bowl level prior to his Achilles injury, knows a big payday is on the horizon if he can return to that elite level of play.

Saints News Network's Bob Rose wrote this about Rankins headed into 2020:

"Rankins is now in the last year of his contract and must have a productive and durable year to set himself up for a big payday. When healthy he is one of the league’s most disruptive interior defenders, combining good strength at the point of attack with excellent burst off the snap."

Alex Anzalone, 4th NFL Season

Alex Anzalone’s biggest knock has been injury problems, specifically shoulder injuries. During both 2013 & 2015 at the University of Florida, Anzalone missed time because of a shoulder injury. The nagging injuries, including a broken arm that sidelined him in his final four collegiate games, caused him to slip into the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. The Saints selected the former Gators product at 76th overall.

“Tall, lean, high motor, great instincts”. The potential that “Thor” brings to the Saints is undeniable but so is the scariest word in sports: potential. In three seasons Anzalone has appeared in only 22 of 48 games with 11 starts. Anzalone missed all but two games during the 2019 with a shoulder injury. The same shoulder that cost him 12 games in 2015 at UF and required surgery.

Dennis Allen’s defense is searching for a spark at the LB spot. Another reliable piece next to All-Pro LB Demario Davis can bring the New Orleans defense to new heights in 2020. Anzalone has the skill and motor to do so but the question remains can he stay healthy?

Anzalone has recorded 82 tackles, four sacks, one interception, and three forced fumbles during his time in New Orleans.

Austin Carr, 4th NFL Season

After a strong preseason with the New England Patriots in 2017, Austin Carr was a surprise cut and quickly found a home with the Saints who claimed him off waivers. The Northwestern product finished the 2017 preseason playing in all four games and the leading the Patriots in receptions (14), receiving yards (153) and touchdowns (2).

Since joining the Saints in 2017, Carr has failed to make the impact many thought he would after an impressive college career and preseason. During his Senior year at Northwestern, Carr led the Big-Ten Conference in receptions (90), receiving yards (1,247), and receiving touchdowns (12). Following the season the Conference named him to the All Big-Ten First Team and earned the Richter–Howard Receiver of the Year Award as the best receiver in the Big-Ten Conference.

With question marks at WR after Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, training camp could be a huge spring board for Saints WRs. Carr impressed many NFL scouts and coaches with his sure hands, and route running at Northwestern. After three years in Sean Payton’s system, is 2020 a breakout year for Carr?

Carr has had his opportunities with the black and gold including 14 appearances in 2018. Carr has played in 21 regular season games making 5 starts but has recorded only 10 receptions for 106 yards and a single score during his three year NFL career.

