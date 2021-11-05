Podcast: BLEAV in Saints Talks Bucs Win, Falcons Preview

Skip to main content
    November 5, 2021
    BLEAV in Saints: Halloween Win Over Bucs, Falcons On Deck

    The latest BLEAV in Saints Podcast discusses the win over the Bucs and previews the Falcons coming to town.
    The Saints got a big NFC South win over the Buccaneers in Week 9, and the latest BLEAV In Saints Podcast talked about it, as well as previewing the Falcons. 

    • Unsung heroes help power the Saints to victory.
    • The Superdome impact and the energy from Mark Ingram's return,
    • Should we really be surprised with Trevor Siemian's success? 
    • What will the Saints approach be without Jameis Winston?
    • Crazy Matt Ryan sack stats for New Orleans.
    • Defending against Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson.

    Additionally, you can find the direct link to our show here. We can also be found on Apple and Spotify. Don't forget to subscribe and give us some feedback!

