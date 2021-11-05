Podcast: BLEAV in Saints Talks Bucs Win, Falcons Preview

The latest BLEAV in Saints Podcast discusses the win over the Bucs and previews the Falcons coming to town.

The Saints got a big NFC South win over the Buccaneers in Week 9, and the latest BLEAV In Saints Podcast talked about it, as well as previewing the Falcons.

In This Episode...

Unsung heroes help power the Saints to victory.

The Superdome impact and the energy from Mark Ingram's return,

Should we really be surprised with Trevor Siemian's success?

What will the Saints approach be without Jameis Winston?

Crazy Matt Ryan sack stats for New Orleans.

Defending against Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson.

