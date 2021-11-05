Podcast: BLEAV in Saints Talks Bucs Win, Falcons Preview

Publish date:
BLEAV in Saints: Halloween Win Over Bucs, Falcons On Deck
The latest BLEAV in Saints Podcast discusses the win over the Bucs and previews the Falcons coming to town.
The Saints got a big NFC South win over the Buccaneers in Week 9, and the latest BLEAV In Saints Podcast talked about it, as well as previewing the Falcons.
In This Episode...
- Unsung heroes help power the Saints to victory.
- The Superdome impact and the energy from Mark Ingram's return,
- Should we really be surprised with Trevor Siemian's success?
- What will the Saints approach be without Jameis Winston?
- Crazy Matt Ryan sack stats for New Orleans.
- Defending against Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson.
Read More
Additionally, you can find the direct link to our show here. We can also be found on Apple and Spotify. Don't forget to subscribe and give us some feedback!
Read More Saints News
- A Closer Look at Saints QB Trevor Siemian
- First Look: Falcons vs. Saints
- Philip Rivers Would Listen If Saints Called
- Playing Out Options to Replace Jameis Winston
- Will the Saints Make a Deal Before the Trade Deadline?
- Saints Players & Staff React to Jameis Winston's Season-Ending Injury
- Game Balls From the Saints' Impressive 36-27 Win Over the Buccaneers
- Report: Saints QB Jameis Winston Has Torn ACL, MCL Damage
- Week 8 Saints Snap Counts and Observations
- Saints Report Card vs. Bucs - Week 8
- Watch: Winston 'Dances With Crutches' in Locker Room Celebration
- What Will the Saints Do Without Jameis Winston?
- Sean Payton Says Winston's Injury is 'Significant'
- Game Recap: Saints Drop Candy Corn in Bucs' Halloween Bucket