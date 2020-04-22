As Drew Brees enters his 20th NFL season, it could finally be the year the Saints slide QB to the top of their draft board in the NFL Draft.

On Thursday night, the 2020 NFL Draft will begin with the New Orleans Saints holding five selections throughout seven rounds. With less than a week until the draft opens, the Saints find themselves in the middle of rumors surrounding the quarterback position and specifically Utah State QB Jordan Love. With no clear heir apparent to the NFL’s All-Time Leading Passer Drew Brees, GM Mickey Loomis should turn his attention to finding one in the upcoming draft.

Head Coach Sean Payton said earlier in the offseason that “He [Taysom Hill] is going to play, he is too good a football player and he is one of our better football players and because of that more than likely you’re going to need a third quarterback dressed on the sidelines.” With only two quarterbacks, Drew Brees, 41, and Taysom Hill, 30, the Saints need a third quarterback on the roster for the 2020 season.

© Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Life without Drew Brees running the Saints offense is on the horizon for the Saints and this time there is no Teddy Bridgewater waiting in the wings. The Saints went 5-0 in Brees’ absence last season under Bridgewater who is the new Carolina Panthers quarterback. Sean Payton has shown the importance of having a quality backup quarterback, spending over $7M to keep Bridgewater’s services last summer. The team, under Sean Payton, has never had to look towards a new face of the Saints franchise, until now.

With the current roster looking as strong as any team in the NFL, the 2020 season is a true “Super Bowl or Bust” season. Making it an opportune time to bring in a young and promising QB to see how Brees works and studies every week like it is the Super Bowl. There has never been a time in the Payton/Brees era where drafting a quarterback makes as much sense as it does now, in the 2020 NFL Draft. Whether New Orleans select the quarterback on day one, two, or three, the Saints have a golden opportunity to groom the next field general of the New Orleans Saints.

The New Orleans Saints hold five draft picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, including the 24th selection of the first round. Since the team’s first NFL Draft in 1967, the Saints have selected a quarterback in the first round only once in the 1971 NFL Draft.

Since 2006, the Saints have drafted only two quarterbacks, Garrett Grayson in round three of 2015 and Sean Canfield in round seven of 2010. Neither quarterback took a regular season snap in a Saints uniform and were released within 2 years of being selected by the team.



