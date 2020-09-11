Six Bold Predictions for the Saints in 2020

The New Orleans Saints embark on their 54th NFL season when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday. New Orleans has won three-straight NFC South championships and boasts a 37-11 regular-season record over that span. Despite their regular season dominance, they could not win the franchise's second Super Bowl championship, falling short in the playoffs in heartbreaking fashion each of the last three years.

Again, the Saints are Super Bowl favorites entering the 2020 season, possessing one of the league's deepest pools of talent at nearly every position. Here are my six bold predictions for New Orleans in 2020.

1.) DAVENPORT'S TERRORIZES

Aug 25, 2018; Carson, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) pressures Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Geno Smith (3) as offensive tackle Cole Toner (64) defends during a preseason game at StubHub Center. The Saints defeated the Chargers 36-7. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY

The Saints traded three draft picks to move up in the 2018 draft to select DE Marcus Davenport from UTSA with the 14th overall selection. In his two years with the team, Davenport has 10.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 43 QB pressures, and 4 forced fumbles while playing in less than 50% of the Saints defensive snaps.

An athletic freak at 6’6” 265-Lbs, Davenport has a rare combination of size and speed that makes him a mismatch for opposing linemen. When healthy, he has been a disruptive complement to Pro Bowl DE Cameron Jordan, and the abilities of both players allow the New Orleans defensive tackles more space to make plays inside.

The 24 year old Davenport has been criticized in several circles because he struggled with foot injuries. He’s missed seven games in his brief career but was limited in several others and was on injured reserve as the Saints entered the postseason last year.

Davenport has flashed star potential, but the Saints need him to stay on the field to prove worth the investment the team paid to get him. I think this is the year he does exactly that, and I predict that Davenport will have 12-14 sacks while turning in a mostly healthy campaign.

2.) GRANDERSON'S BIG MOVE

New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) stops Tennessee Titans running back Dalyn Dawkins (28) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 © George Walker IV / Tennessean.com, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

As if opposing quarterbacks don't have enough to worry about with the pass-rushing duo of Jordan/Davenport on the edge and a disruptive four-person rotation inside at defensive tackle, the Saints will unleash a new secret weapon on offenses in 2020. Carl Granderson was projected as a potential Day 2 pick as the 2019 draft approached.

He went undrafted because of a domestic incident that happened in college at Wyoming. Those legal consequences forced him to miss the entire preseason and first month of the regular season last year. Once behind him, Granderson showed why the New Orleans coaches had the faith to give him a chance. The 23 years old DE had a sack, 3 QB pressures, and 2 tackles for loss in eight games of action, earning more defensive snaps as the season progressed.

The 6’5” 261-Lb Granderson has good strength at the point of attack, impressive burst off the snap, and shows nice potential as a pass rusher. He was nearly unblockable at times in training camp and will see an increased role in the Saints defensive line this season. I predict that Granderson will have 8-10 sacks and further strengthen a New Orleans defensive line that is already one of the NFL's deepest.

3.) WILLIAMS WITH THE PICKS

Sep 16, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams (43) intercepts a pass against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints defeated the Browns 21-18. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

Marcus Williams led the Saints in interceptions last season and has picked off 10 passes in his three years in the league since New Orleans grabbed him with a 2nd round pick in 2017. The 24 years old free safety has been criticized for poor tackling and bad coverage angles in some crucial moments of big games.

It's a shortcoming that he said he focused on this offseason. Williams has terrific athleticism and good instincts as a deep safety. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has the confidence in Williams to play aggressive packages upfront, leaving him with single-high safety responsibilities.

The Saints have an aggressive pass rush, one of the league's best pair of corners in Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins, and two other talented safeties with Ceedy Duce and Malcolm Jenkins. That combination will allow Williams to flourish and be more aggressive. I predict that the playmaking defensive back has his best season and will lead the NFL in interceptions this year.

4.) GOING ON THE OFFENSIVE

Dec 29, 2019; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) runs after a reception in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY

The Saints had a historically productive passing attack in 2011, one of the best the league has ever witnessed. New Orleans won't have that kind of aerial production in 2020, but this Sean Payton offense is far more balanced. QB Drew Brees is still the most accurate passer in the league.

He has elite targets like WR Michael Thomas, TE Jared Cook, RB Alvin Kamara, a quality number two wideout in Emmanuel Sanders, and good complementary weapons in Taysom Hill, Ty Montgomery, Tre'Quan Smith, Deonte Harris, Adam Trautman, and Marquez Callaway.

The 41 years old Brees is protected by perhaps the league's best offensive line, one that also bullies the way for a top-10 quality running game led by Kamara and Latavius Murray. With such outstanding balance, we won’t see anywhere near the passing production that we saw from the Saints in 2011. However, I do predict that New Orleans will lead the league in both total offensive yards and points scored.

5.) KAMARA'S TURN AT HISTORY

Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) goes over Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee (27) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Only three running backs in NFL history have had over 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season. Roger Craig (49ers, 1985), Marshall Faulk (Rams, 1999), and Christian McCaffrey (Panthers, 2019) are the only backs to accomplish the rare feat. They will be joined in the 1,000/1,000 club in 2020 by Alvin Kamara.

The 25 years old Kamara led the team by rushing for 797 yards last year, a slight drop-off from his career-high of 883 yards on the ground in 2018. Knee and ankle injuries that limited his explosiveness hobbled him and forced him to miss three contests last season. Kamara is the most dangerous receiving RB in the league, threatening a defense from anywhere within an offensive formation.

He has 81 receptions in each of his three seasons, although his yardage total dropped each year. With so many other weapons able to spread defenses out, that will create space for the dynamic Kamara. The result will be a rare statistical achievement for the dual-threat back.

6.) GET READY TO PARTY WITH THE LOMBARDI

Dec 23, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

New Orleans will kick off their year with the Buccaneers' defeat on Sunday and navigate their way through a tough schedule to a 12-4 record and their fourth consecutive NFC South title. Once in the playoffs, New Orleans will exorcise their postseason demons. After they fight their way past the defending conference champion San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round, they'll come face-to-face with their biggest playoff tormentor, the Minnesota Vikings, in a battle for the NFC title.

The Saints will stomp the Vikings at home to claim their second NFC championship, then set their sites on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fl. In a closely fought game between Pittsburgh and New Orleans, the Saints finally claim what has eluded them the last three seasons behind an M.V.P. performance from QB Drew Brees in what will be the last game of his legendary career.

SUPER BOWL LV

SAINTS-34, STEELERS-28