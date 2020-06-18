"Same Faces, New Places!"

The New Orleans Saints welcome a handful of new faces to the team during the offseason and all are eager to show they can contribute, grow, & win for this Super Bowl Contender.

The 2020 training camp will be a new experience in the NFL. Since the NFL banned OTAs and mini-camps, this will be the first time all NFL teams will have their 90 roster players sharing the locker rooms and playing fields. Rookies, UDFAs, and free-agent acquisitions will tour their team’s facility for the first time since the new season began in March.

New Orleans Saints HC Sean Payton told the team in April that regardless of what the league allows, the team would not be at the facility until mandatory training camp in July.

“No virtual workouts, no online meetings, no workouts at the facility, even if it’s allowed. Show up in July for training camp in the best shape of your life. Take care of your families, your health, and be ready this summer”. - Sean Payton, to his team in April

As facilities across the league begin to re-open and the NFL welcoming players back in the next four weeks; here are three new to the roster, Saints to watch for in July & August...

RB/WR Ty Montgomery, 7th NFL Season

Ty Montgomery entered the NFL in 2015 as a third-round draft choice by the Green Bay Packers. His play in the Pac-12 earned him First Team All Pac-12 honors and a consensus All-American nod in 2013. Following his rookie season, Montgomery switched positions from WR to RB after injuries derailed the Packers.

The former WR starred at RB when given the opportunity in Green Bay. Unfortunately for Montgomery, his nagging injuries opened up the door for rookie RB Aaron Jones. Montgomery struggled to find his place back in the rotation following the injury. The Packers then traded Montgomery to the Ravens and later signed with the Jets where his usage rate since spiraled to an all-time low. Montgomery played less than 15% of the Jets offense snaps in 2019 and is due for a much bigger role in the Big Easy.

His unique blend of size and speed, paired with his versatility to an offense, should have Sean Payton salivating. During Sean Payton’s tenure as the HC of the Saints, there has always been a versatile pass-catching back on the roster (i.e., Reggie Bush, Pierre Thomas, Darren Sproles, Alvin Kamara). Each of those backs served time lined up in the slot, backfield, or in the return game. Montgomery checks all the boxes of a Sean Payton RB and could quickly become a fan favorite this fall.

QB Jameis Winston, 5th NFL Season

Few times in NFL history has a player led the league in passing yards one year and is not a starting QB the next. That is the case for former number one overall pick Jameis Winston. “Famous Jameis” led the league throwing for over 5,100 yards in 2019 but led the league in INTs, 30. Winston became the first player in NFL history to throw for 30+ TDs & INT in the same season.

2020 is a learning year for Winston, perhaps even a “redshirt” year. In his brief NFL career, the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner has displayed flashes of excellence and earned a Pro-Bowl nod his rookie season. However, his immaturity has always been a knock on Winston. Combine that with sub-par play, and it is clear to see the situation Winston finds himself with the Saints.

Winston has shown humility this offseason. Reportedly turning down a more lucrative contract to joins the Saints to enroll into “QB U.” Offering Winston a year to sit and learn behind future HOF QB Drew Brees and HC Sean Payton.

"When you think about that room, that's like a Harvard education in quarterback school." - Jameis Winston on Saints QB Room

Saints News Network's Bob Rose wrote this on Winston's one-year deal:

This year will be an audition of sorts for Winston. If he can grasp the New Orleans offense, eliminate turnovers, and show increased maturity off the field, he could put himself in a position for a big contract in 2021. Possibly even with the Saints as the successor to Brees. For this season, though, Winston is among several of his teammates who will be under the intense spotlight to reverse their playoff failings of the last three years.

OL Cesar Ruiz, 1st NFL Season

The battle for the starting Center position is quietly the most critical battle of training camp. Cesar Ruiz and Erik McCoy, who started 16 games at Center last season, will start on the OL for New Orleans this year, but the question remains... who plays where?

Ruiz concluded 2019 as PFF’s top blocking OL in the nation, starting every game at Center. While having the ability to play Center and both Guard spots, Ruiz has voiced he prefers to stay at Center. The 24th overall selection tweeting, “I want to be the best center to ever play the game of football” back in 2017.

With the versatility to start anywhere along the interior offensive line, Ruiz started the past two seasons at center to go along with five starts at right guard as a true freshman in 2017. Technically sound with active hands and quick feet, Ruiz is my top-ranked interior offensive lineman. Kevin Hansen, Sports Illustrated

High praise for the Michigan man came just moments following his selection. “We didn’t draft Ruiz to be a back-up,” said HC Sean Payton.

However, actions speak louder than words. The Saints confirmed Payton’s statement by releasing 3x Pro-Bowl RG Larry Warford, just weeks after the draft. The move solidifies the starting offensive line of Armstead, Peat, Ruiz, McCoy & Ramczyk in 2020.

The Ruiz pick presents an interesting future for the Saints as they gain another versatile athlete who can play multiple line positions (see Peat, McCoy & Ramczyk). Perhaps the plan is to “win now”, keep Brees upright, & give Kamara room to run but continuing to build for the future. The Saints have built a young & talented offensive line that will give confidence to the “bridge” or “heir apparent” quarterback for the years to come.

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.