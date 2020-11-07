Top 5 NFL Power Rankings in Week 9

Heading into Week 9 of the NFL 2020 Season, the Big Ben and the Pittsburgh Steelers have the best record in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes continues to amaze, Tom Brady squeezed out a win over the G-Men, and the New Orleans Saints climb back into the Top 5.

Week 8 was a wild roller coaster ride, and the New Orleans Saints marched their way to a fourth-straight victory. The Dallas Cowboys had Super Bowl hopes, but the injuries to Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton have their dreams slowly slipping each week.

Tua Tagovailoa led the Miami Dolphins to a shocking victory over the Los Angeles Rams in his NFL debut. Big Ben and Coach Mike Tomlin keep the Steel Curtain winning and are considered the best team in the NFL.

Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints continue to win with star running back Alvin Kamara, but with unusual targets as well because of injuries. Drew Brees proudly called his team ‘Battle-tested.’

Battle-tested, said Brees. “No matter what situation we find ourselves in, we’re going to be able to draw on these other moments. We kept swinging as a team,” he told reporters afterward. “So just proud of the team and the way that we were able to handle that and go through that adversity.” Drew Brees, Saints Quarterback

The Saints have stayed in step division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will face a test of their resiliency on Sunday night as they travel for a rematch to take over the division. The last undefeated team finds its way to the number one spot. The New Orleans Saints also make it back into the top 5 with their division rival right at their heels. Here are your NFL Power Rankings Top 5.

Nov 1, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) calls a play at the line during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-0)

Sitting at 7-0, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the NFL's last undefeated team after defeating AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens, 28-24. The Steelers staked their claim to being the NFL's best team after an impressive defensive performance against reigning MVP Lamar Jackson. They forced Jackson into 2 interceptions, 2 fumbles, and 4 total sacks.

The game was a tough road win against a possible Super Bowl contender in the Ravens. Big Ben and the Steelers have emerged as a dominant force in the AFC. Mike Tomlin's team is 7-0 for the first time since 1978. There's plenty of momentum in Pittsburgh, but will it be enough to hold off our #2 team in the NFL?

Nov 1, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass as New York Jets outside linebacker Tarell Basham (93) defends during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

2. Kansas City Chiefs (7-1)

The Kansas City Chiefs put a "beat down" on the New York Jets, winning 35-9. Patrick Mahomes was "unreal," again! He led the way for the Chiefs by throwing for 416 yards and 5 touchdowns. Kansas City’s receivers showed up to play with Travis Kelce with 109 yards, Tyreek Hill with 98 yards, and Mecole Hardman with 96 yards. Their offense put on a clinic against the Jets after an underwhelming performance in Week 7.

Nov 1, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

3. Seattle Seahawks (6-1)

The "Russell Wilson to D.K. Metcalf" connection is turning into something extraordinary. Both players starred in a 37-27 win against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8. Wilson completed approximately 73% of his passes for 261 yards and 4 touchdowns.

The second-year receiver, Metcalf, was the recipient of 161 of those yards while hauling in 2 touchdowns. Wilson has always been a major attraction, but Metcalf is a budding NFL star. Their tandem is putting up some big numbers this season. The Seahawks are 6-1 and one of the best teams in the NFC.

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey via Imagn Content Services, LLC

4. Tampa Bay Bucs (6-2)

The Tampa Bay Bucs struggled a bit against the New York Giants but ultimately won 25-23 after a last-second defensive play from rookie DB Antoine Winfield, Jr. Nevertheless, this Super Bowl contending team did not look like their usual selves.

Tampa’s offense was firing on all cylinders a week before but somehow fell flat against the Giants. QB Tom Brady threw 28/40 passes for 279 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Meadowlands win over the G-Men. But his top receiver, Mike Evans, only racked-up 55 yards and 1 touchdown. The Bucs have had up and down moments so far this season, but they cannot afford to struggle against an increasingly dangerous Saints team in Week 9.

Nov 1, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

5. New Orleans Saints (5-2)

The New Orleans Saints finally climb back into the Top 5 for the first time since falling to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2. The Saints have won 4 straight games after beating the Chicago Bears 26-23 in a Week 8 overtime thriller.

Their win streak is impressive considering that All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas hasn’t played a down in any of them. Also, wideout Emmanuel Sanders has missed two games due to COVID-19.

The concern for New Orleans is how the defensive secondary is still struggling in 2020. Drew Brees (109.8 QBR) regained his consistency and efficiency by connecting on 75.6% of his passes for 280 yards and 2 touchdowns at Soldier Field. RB Alvin Kamara continues to be a major contributor on offense with 163 scrimmage yards in the Chicago game. The Saints will travel to battle the Tampa Bay Bucs in Week 9 for NFC South supremacy.