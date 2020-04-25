Saints News Network
Saints Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

BtBoylan

With the conclusion NFL Draft, follow every UDFA signing and rumor with our UDFA Tracker.

The New Orleans Saints have a storied history under Sean Payton with finding impactful players coming from undrafted free agency. After only four selections in the 2020 NFL Draft this year should not be different for the Saints. We're eagerly awaiting moves from the New Orleans Saints, and rumors are already starting to swirl with undrafted free agents. Here's a look at who has signed as an undrafted free agent through our tracker.

Team Needs: WR, CB, LB, QB

Here's a look at the team moves, thus far, which will be updated constantly. Note that no moves are final, just verbal agreements. 

UDFA Signings:

  • Marquez Callaway, WR, Tennessee (Source)
  • Calvin Throckmorton, OT, Oregon (Source)
  • Jordan Steckler, OL, Northern Illinois (Source)

News & Rumors: 

