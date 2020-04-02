RED FLAG!  Was Saints Draft Room move "Dumb and Dangerous" like reporter claims?  (Fans Poll)

Saints Head Coach Sean Payton announced to the media that the Saints NFL Draft would be coordinated at Dixie Brewery away from their Metairie, LA headquarters.

USA Today's reporter, Nancy Armour, penned a harsh criticism of the New Orleans Saints organization for moving their NFL Draft War Room to the Mrs. Benson's Dixie Beer Brewery offices. She called the move "DUMB AND DANGEROUS." However, Armour was inaccurate in mentioning Dixie Brewery was a "bar." Her strong words are because of COVID-19's dangers. She is questioning the logic behind the Saints organization's move at this time which may compromise the team's personnel . Especially after Sean Payton's bout with and recovery from the novel coronavirus.

"You've finally found a way to be dumber than Mike Dikta on draft day." Armour in USA Today

The reasoning behind her tirade is for preventing COVID-19 from spreading in the New Orleans area. Louisiana is one of states in America hit the worst the novel coronavirus outbreak. On April 2, 2020, the New Orleans Health Department released that the Orleans Parish is coping with over 2,200 cases. The Louisiana Health Department reported on April 1, 2020, that there are 6,424 documented cases of the virus in the State of Louisiana.

Question. Did the Saints organization act carelessly by opening their NFL Draft HQ at Dixie Brewery?

