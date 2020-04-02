Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

RED FLAG!  Was Saints Draft Room move "Dumb and Dangerous" like reporter claims?  (Fans Poll)

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints Head Coach Sean Payton announced to the media that the Saints NFL Draft would be coordinated at Dixie Brewery away from their Metairie, LA headquarters.   

USA Today's reporter, Nancy Armour, penned a harsh criticism of the New Orleans Saints organization for moving their NFL Draft War Room to the Mrs. Benson's Dixie Beer Brewery offices.   She called the move "DUMB AND DANGEROUS."  However, Armour was inaccurate in mentioning Dixie Brewery was a "bar."  Her strong words are because of COVID-19's dangers.  She is questioning the logic behind the Saints organization's move at this time which may compromise the team's personnel .  Especially after Sean Payton's bout with and recovery from the novel coronavirus.

"You've finally found a way to be dumber than Mike Dikta on draft day."  Armour in USA Today

The reasoning behind her tirade is for preventing COVID-19 from spreading in the New Orleans area.  Louisiana is one of states in America hit the worst the novel coronavirus outbreak.  On April 2, 2020, the New Orleans Health Department released that the Orleans Parish is coping with over 2,200 cases.  The Louisiana Health Department reported on April 1, 2020, that there are 6,424 documented cases of the virus in the State  of Louisiana.

Question.  Did the Saints organization act carelessly by opening their NFL Draft HQ at Dixie Brewery?

Let's hear your thoughts about this below in the comments section.  

Follow us on our social media channels: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook at @SaintsNews

Comments (1)
Kyle T. Mosley
Kyle T. Mosley

Editor

Let's hear your thoughts?

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints Draft Prospect: Gamebreaker WR Laviska Shenault, Jr.

New Orleans Saints NFL Draft Prospect wide receiver Laviska Shenault from the University of Colorado. This Rocky Mountain gamebreaker could elevate the Saints offense to another level.

Bob Rose

by

Alo14

Bayou Blitz Podcast: New Orleans Saints DB Deatrick Nichols, Guest

Bayou Blitz Podcast interviews New Orleans Saints Defensive Back Deatrick Nichols.  Hosts:  Bob Rose and Kyle T. Mosley of the Saints News Network.

Bob Rose

by

KTMOZE

Saints Draft Prospect: Shutdown CB, Jeff Gladney

This TCU shutdown defender could be a lockdown option available for New Orleans in the draft's early rounds.

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

Saints NFL Draft Headquarters at Dixie Brewery

The New Orleans Saints setup their Saints Draft Central at Mrs. Benson's Dixie Brewery headquarters.

Kyle T. Mosley

Sean Payton: 2020 is QB Drew Brees' Final Season.

On ESPN's "Get Up" Sean Payton says 2020 will be Drew Brees' Final Season.

BtBoylan

by

Scotto

Saints HC Payton & Falcons Owner Discuss COVID-19

Saints' Head Coach Sean Payton and Falcons' Owner Arthur Blank spoke out this week about COVID-19's affects on the NFL draft and upcoming season.

BtBoylan

Sean Payton Opens Saints Offensive Playbook via Twitter

Saints HC Sean Payton took to Twitter and drew up a few offensive plays to share with Saints and NFL fans.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

New Orleans Saints Free Agency Grade

The New Orleans Saints grade on the free agents signed since March 18th. Has any team had a better free agent signing class than the New Orleans Saints?

Bob Rose

by

AndrewAudu

New Orleans Saints Mock Draft I

What surprises do the New Orleans Saints have in store for us in this year's draft?

Bob Rose

by

BryanB

Bobby Hebert's father dies from COVID-19 complications

Former New Orleans Saints legendary quarterback, Bobby Hebert, loss his father on March 28, 2020 because of complications from COVID-19.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Bob Rose