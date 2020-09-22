Week 2 Saints snap counts and observations

The Saints took a step backwards after an impressive debut, falling 34-24 to the Raiders on Monday Night Football. It was just ugly football, but didn't start out that way. What matters now is how they respond and bounce back on a short week. Here's a look at the snap counts, playing time percentages, and some thoughts on several players.

Offense

Ryan Ramczyk, Erik McCoy, Drew Brees, Terron Armstead - 60 (100%)

Drew Brees had another rough outing, but his stats were better. Brees finished 26-of-38 for 312 yards, throwing a touchdown and a costly pick en route to a 91.1 rating. There were times Brees was just off-target, and then there were others where he wasn't on the same communication with his receivers.

Peat missed a lone snap due to an arm injury.

Tre'Quan Smith - 53 (88%)

Tre'Quan Smith filled in for Michael Thomas, and actually was the team's second-best player on the day. Smith was targeted 7 total times, and hauled in 5 catches for 86 yards (long of 29). New Orleans needed someone to step up with Thomas, and Smith had a nice performance.

Sanders had another rough game with the Saints, not getting his first catch until late, a 18-yard reception. Thus far, he hasn't been a factor in the offense.

Alvin Kamara was the Saints best player on offense, as he finished with 79 yards on 13 rushes and 2 TDs while adding 95 receiving yards on 9 receptions and 9 targets. It won't get talked about a lot, but Kamara is clearly back to his old self and is in for a strong year.

Cook went from being a red-hot to being ice cold. He was targeted 5 times on the night, hauling in 2 catches for 13 yards and a 6-yard touchdown.

Harris got a nice jet sweep early for 11 yards, and then caught a few passes on the night (3-23). He didn't do a ton, but when he touches the ball, it usually results in success.

Hill's lone catch of 16 yards was a good play design, but did result in him getting hurt briefly. He did return, but only saw 2 total targets on the night.

Murray didn't have nearly the impact he had the first week, but made it count when he touched the ball. Murray had 33 total yards on 5 touches, rushing for 14 on 3 carries while catching 2 passes for 19 yards.

Hill had 2 runs for 8 yards, including a fullback dive that didn't get into the end zone. It was definitely one of his lowest statistical outputs in recent memory.

Callaway's debut saw some run-blocking and route-running. He didn't get on the stat sheet, but he's one player to check more out on film.

Trautman registered his first catch as a rookie, a 17-yard catch and run. That was a good play design, and one of those players you want to see more of as they progress.

Montgomery had 2 catches for 25 yards on 3 targets, which included a long of 17. That play was exactly what you wanted to see out of someone like him. Hopefully he can get his number called upon a few more times. Ruiz's first snap was good, and he filled in some when Peat went out and Easton shifted to left guard.

Michael Burton - 2 (3%)

Defense

Malcolm Jenkins, Marcus Williams, Demario Davis - 80 (100%)

Jenkins had a big 13-yard sack on Carr while finishing with 7 tackles (4 solo, 3 assisted). He wasn't good in coverage on the evening, and that's putting it lightly. He was beat badly by Foster Moreau, and Waller also had some success. Williams led the Saints with 9 total tackles (7 solo, 2 assisted). One play particularly stood out where he didn't make a tackle. Davis had 8 combined tackles (5 solo, 3 assisted). He had a pretty good game overall, including a good pass breakup intended for Waller. There was one play where he got juked by a player, something rare.

Lattimore finished with 7 tackles (6 solo, 1 assisted), and there were a few plays where he got beat in coverage. It wasn't his best stuff.

The pass interference penalty at the end of the game is what most will remember about Jenkins' night. He finished with 5 total tackles (3 solo, 2 assisted). Upon first look, there were a couple of routes he was beat. One of them thankfully didn't lead to a Raiders touchdown, but easily could have.

Jordan was relatively quiet for the second week in a row, only turning in 5 tackles (2 solo, 3 assisted). He also took a real bad penalty, a horse collar, against Josh Jacobs.

Anzalone finished with 5 assisted tackles, rolling as the other main linebacker in nickel coverages.

Some bad tackling on display for Ceedy Duce, as well as a holding penalty that extended a Raiders drive.

Onyemata finished with a sack, 2 QB hits, a tackle for loss, and 6 total tackles. He was one of the better defenders on the field whose performance was overshadowed by a bad defensive effort overall.

Hendrickson got the other Saints sack on the night, but again he was one of the players who took a bad penalty, an easy roughing the passer call on Derek Carr.

Margus Hunt - 38 (48%)

Malcom Brown - 34 (42%)

Carl Granderson - 32 (40%)

P.J. Williams, Malcolm Roach - 29 (36%)

6 total tackles for Williams in his 2020 debut, as well as a big fumble recovery. Roach continues to show why the Saints put him in the lineup, as he had a nice tackle for loss to go along with his 4 stops.

Special Teams (Top Reps)