Week 8 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

The Saints ended up having a good birthday, marching into Soldier Field to knock off the Bears in a crazy game that saw overtime. It was the sixth straight victory over Chicago for Sean Payton and the Saints, dating back to 2011. Here's a look at the Week 8 snap counts and observations for the black and gold.

Offense

Andrus Peat, Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk, Cesar Ruiz, Erik McCoy, Terron Armstead - 74 (100%)

It's refreshing to see the entire offensive line go the distance. Brees was sacked once and the running game wasn't as successful as last year's matchup, but they did a good job protecting No. 9 and making things happen.

It's refreshing to see the entire offensive line go the distance. Brees was sacked once and the running game wasn't as successful as last year's matchup, but they did a good job protecting No. 9 and making things happen. Drew Brees - 70 (95%)

Drew Brees went 31-of-41 for 280 yards and 2 touchdowns, finishing with a 109.8 rating. Brees started hot, but cooled down some as the game progressed. He certainly had some throws he would like to have back, but was extremely efficient, especially in the two-minute drill before the half. Quietly, Brees is having another good season, and has been great without Michael Thomas and most recently Emmanuel Sanders.

Drew Brees went 31-of-41 for 280 yards and 2 touchdowns, finishing with a 109.8 rating. Brees started hot, but cooled down some as the game progressed. He certainly had some throws he would like to have back, but was extremely efficient, especially in the two-minute drill before the half. Quietly, Brees is having another good season, and has been great without Michael Thomas and most recently Emmanuel Sanders. Juwan Johnson - 64 (86%)

Johnson was the starting receiver opposite of Smith going into the game, but only produced a single catch for 5 yards on 3 targets.

Johnson was the starting receiver opposite of Smith going into the game, but only produced a single catch for 5 yards on 3 targets. Alvin Kamara - 58 (78%)

Once again, Alvin Kamara shined for the Saints offense. He had 12 rushes for 67 yards while adding 96 yards on 9 receptions from 13 total targets. Kamara's 55 receptions this season made him join Matt Forte and LaDainian Tomlinson as the only two running backs with at least 50 receptions in their first four seasons.

Once again, Alvin Kamara shined for the Saints offense. He had 12 rushes for 67 yards while adding 96 yards on 9 receptions from 13 total targets. Kamara's 55 receptions this season made him join Matt Forte and LaDainian Tomlinson as the only two running backs with at least 50 receptions in their first four seasons. Tre'Quan Smith - 58 (78%)

Smith had 5 receptions for 43 yards on 7 targets. He had a big 14-yard catch in overtime after Brees evaded some pressure. If he can keep things up and the Saints get back Thomas, Sanders, and Marquez Callaway, it can certainly be promising for the New Orleans offense.

Smith had 5 receptions for 43 yards on 7 targets. He had a big 14-yard catch in overtime after Brees evaded some pressure. If he can keep things up and the Saints get back Thomas, Sanders, and Marquez Callaway, it can certainly be promising for the New Orleans offense. Jared Cook - 40 (54%)

Cook stepped up again in the absence of others, finishing with 5 receptions for 51 yards and a score on 7 targets. The Saints struggled heavily on 3rd down, but Cook was there on several plays to help New Orleans move the football.

Cook stepped up again in the absence of others, finishing with 5 receptions for 51 yards and a score on 7 targets. The Saints struggled heavily on 3rd down, but Cook was there on several plays to help New Orleans move the football. Deonte Harris - 39 (53%)

Harris had just 3 catches for 19 yards, but was killer in the return game. He had some good punt and kick returns, and continues to make us wonder why teams kick to him.

Harris had just 3 catches for 19 yards, but was killer in the return game. He had some good punt and kick returns, and continues to make us wonder why teams kick to him. Josh Hill - 22 (30%)

Austin Carr - 21 (28%)

Latavius Murray - 18 (24%)

Murray had a tough game, producing only a fraction of what he did from last season's matchup. He had 17 yards on 8 carries, while adding 14 yards on 3 receptions. He's certainly been a strong compliment to Kamara this season, but this wasn't one of those games.

Murray had a tough game, producing only a fraction of what he did from last season's matchup. He had 17 yards on 8 carries, while adding 14 yards on 3 receptions. He's certainly been a strong compliment to Kamara this season, but this wasn't one of those games. Adam Trautman - 16 (22%)

Taysom Hill - 14 (19%)

Taysom Hill had his best game of the season, carrying the ball for 35 yards on 5 attempts and then adding 2 catches for 30 yards. One of those receptions was a 20-yard touchdown from Brees. How he got that wide open is a mystery.

Taysom Hill had his best game of the season, carrying the ball for 35 yards on 5 attempts and then adding 2 catches for 30 yards. One of those receptions was a 20-yard touchdown from Brees. How he got that wide open is a mystery. Michael Burton - 11 (15%)

James Hurst - 8 (11%)

Tommylee Lewis - 5 (7%)

Defense

Malcolm Jenkins, Janoris Jenkins, Demario Davis, Marcus Williams, Marshon Lattimore - 70 (100%)

Malcolm Jenkins had a pretty strong game, also finishing with 8 tackles (5 solo, 3 assisted) to go along with 2 pass breakups, tackle for loss, QB hit, and sack. Lattimore tied for a team-high 8 tackles (7 solo, 1 assisted), finishing with a tackle for loss, pass breakup, and big interception right after the Gardner-Johnson drama. He almost had another pick, but it ended up being a good that that he dropped it, as the Saints took over on downs. He recovered pretty well after giving up a touchdown to Allen Robinson.

Malcolm Jenkins had a pretty strong game, also finishing with 8 tackles (5 solo, 3 assisted) to go along with 2 pass breakups, tackle for loss, QB hit, and sack. Lattimore tied for a team-high 8 tackles (7 solo, 1 assisted), finishing with a tackle for loss, pass breakup, and big interception right after the Gardner-Johnson drama. He almost had another pick, but it ended up being a good that that he dropped it, as the Saints took over on downs. He recovered pretty well after giving up a touchdown to Allen Robinson. C.J. Gardner-Johnson - 69 (99%)

Gardner-Johnson also had 8 tackles (7 solo, 1 assisted), which included 2 tackles for loss. Obviously, two big plays of the game involved him, with one of them being punched twice by Javon Wims and the other that wiped out a 3rd and long for the Bears due to his defensive penalty. He's certainly exciting to watch, and brings a ton of energy to the Saints.

Gardner-Johnson also had 8 tackles (7 solo, 1 assisted), which included 2 tackles for loss. Obviously, two big plays of the game involved him, with one of them being punched twice by Javon Wims and the other that wiped out a 3rd and long for the Bears due to his defensive penalty. He's certainly exciting to watch, and brings a ton of energy to the Saints. Cam Jordan - 66 (94%)

Jordan got a sack in the game, finishing with 3 total tackles (2 solo, 1 assisted). He had 2 QB hits and a tackle for loss.

Jordan got a sack in the game, finishing with 3 total tackles (2 solo, 1 assisted). He had 2 QB hits and a tackle for loss. David Onyemata - 52 (74%)

Onyemata had 5 tackles (1 solo, 4 assisted), finishing with a sack, QB hit, and tackle for loss.

Onyemata had 5 tackles (1 solo, 4 assisted), finishing with a sack, QB hit, and tackle for loss. Marcus Davenport - 45 (64%)

Davenport picked up a half sack to go along with his 4 tackles and 2 QB hits.

Davenport picked up a half sack to go along with his 4 tackles and 2 QB hits. Alex Anzalone - 44 (63%)

Trey Hendrickson - 43 (61%)

Hendrickson didn't do too much on the stat sheet, but did add another sack to bring his total up to 5.5 for the year.

Hendrickson didn't do too much on the stat sheet, but did add another sack to bring his total up to 5.5 for the year. Malcom Brown - 33 (47%)

P.J. Williams - 26 (37%)

Shy Tuttle - 21 (30%)

Sheldon Rankins - 14 (20%)

Rankins split a sack with Davenport, and went out for the game after suffering a MCL injury late in the second quarter. He is expected to miss several weeks.

Rankins split a sack with Davenport, and went out for the game after suffering a MCL injury late in the second quarter. He is expected to miss several weeks. Carl Granderson - 6 (9%)

Zack Baun - 1 (1%)

Baun hasn't done much defensively, but has been noticeable on special teams.

Special Teams (Top Reps)