What makes the Saints Special Teams, Special?

The New Orleans Saints have had one of the league's finest special teams units over the last three seasons. That unit got even better last season by adding the undrafted rookie WR Deonte Harris as their return man. Harris gave an already dangerous New Orleans team an extra element they had lacked for years, an explosive return artist capable of flipping a game’s momentum instantly.

The diminutive (just 5’6” tall) receiver from tiny Assumption College led the league in punt return yardage, averaged 9.4 yards per punt return, 26.8 yards per kickoff return, scored 1 touchdown and had two more called back by penalty. His ability to flip field position with several long returns earned him an All-Pro bid and added one more electric dimension to give New Orleans opponents nightmares.

Dec 8, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints punt returner Deonte Harris (11) carries the ball during the first half against the San Francisco 49ersat the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

While Deonte Harris was the Saints' special teams' shining star, this often forgotten unit would overwhelm opponents in several other aspects. Although Harris is dynamic in the open field, he also benefited from excellent blocking to help him find a seam. The New Orleans special teams are much more than just a dynamic return game. They are a squad that can defeat an opponent in several aspects, and one that can turn the momentum of a close game into their favor.

Today we look at the Saints special teams. Special teams units are often an overlooked aspect of football, but it can be the difference between a win or a loss.

PUNTING

Dec 29, 2019; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead (6) before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY

Thomas Morstead is the NFL's most underrated player at the league's most under-appreciated position. The 34-year-old Morstead finished in the league's top-10 in punting average for the fourth consecutive year, and his 46.9-yard career average is 2nd among active punters and ranks 3rd all-time. His booming leg often prevents the New Orleans defense from defending a short field, and he is a master at kick placement, often pinning an opponent inside their 10-Yd line.

LONG SNAPPER

Nov 17, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) is congratulated by long snapper Zach Wood (49) after kicking a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

While punter may be the most underappreciated job in football, the most thankless position is that of long snapper. Zach Wood has handled that duty for the Saints in each of the last three seasons.

Morstead and K Wil Lutz can count on their snaps being crisp and consistent, while Wood's underrated blocking ability keeps defenders from getting a clear inside path to disrupt a kick.

PLACEKICKER

Kicker Wil Lutz during the NFC Championship game between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.

The career of Wil Lutz got off to a shaky start, getting three kicks blocked that cost the Saints 3 games during his rookie year of 2016. Lutz persevered, however, and has developed into one of the league's most consistent and best clutch kickers, converting over 89% of his field-goal attempts over the last three years.

His powerful leg gives the Saints a legitimate scoring chance from a great distance, and he’s deadly accurate from a medium distance, converting all of his 30 FG attempts from less than 40 yards over the last two seasons.

KICK COVERAGE

Nov 5, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter Bryan Anger (9) has his punt blocked by New Orleans Saints defensive back Justin Hardee (34) during the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Hardee returned it for a touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

While Deonte Harris provides his team a field position advantage with his punt returns, New Orleans opponents have no such luxury against the Saints athletic and aggressive coverage units. Players like S J.T. Gray, CB Justin Hardee, LB Craig Robertson, and RB Dwayne Washington don't have big roles on the offensive or defensive side but give their team a huge special team advantage.

Gray was 2nd team All-Pro in 2019 because of his special team accomplishments, and Hardee has been voted Pro Bowl alternate earlier in his career. Their kickoff coverage has had some breakdowns, but the Saints bottled up opponents to just 5 yards per punt return in 2018 and 6.9 yards per return last season.

PUNT BLOCK

Oct 20, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive back J.T. Gray (48) attempts to recover a blocked punt on Chicago Bears punter Pat O'Donnell (16) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY

As if opponents don't have enough to fear when punting the ball away to Harris, they must also take extra measures to protect their punter from heavy pressure against the Saints. New Orleans special teams coach Darren Rizzi likes to apply heavily on opposing punters, just as predecessor Mike Westhoff.

The Saints have blocked a few kicks to set up their offense in great scoring position and have rushed opposing punters into several poor kicks. Justin Hardee, Craig Robertson, J.T. Gray, and offensive weapon Taysom Hill have all gotten their hand on a punt within the last two years.

TRICKERY

Jan 13, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints specialist Taysom Hill (7) reacts after converting a fake punt for a first down against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter of a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

The whole New Orleans coaching staff is known for their aggressiveness, undoubtedly also true for Rizzi, with the support and encouragement of HC Sean Payton. Taysom Hill is best known for his offensive versatility, but he is also a valued special team contributor.

The Saints use him as an up back in their punt formation and have called on Hill to run fake punts. His running ability and his quarterback background make him a dangerous tool in 4th down situations.

Sep 22, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) returns a punt for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY

Payton will also not hesitate to call for an onside kick to catch an unsuspecting opponent off-guard. One of the most well-known plays in franchise history is ‘‘Ambush’’, a perfectly executed onside kick by Morstead in Super Bowl XLIV that helped the Saints to their first world championship. Lutz now handles the team's kickoff duties, but the coaching staff has remained aggressive and won't hesitate to pull the trigger on special teams trickery.

The Saints have put extra emphasis on special teams with their roster decisions in recent years, and the results have given New Orleans a unit that has turned the momentum in several games. It’s the type of unit that will make the big play in a close contest that can be the difference between a win or a loss.