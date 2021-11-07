Week 9 Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow

The Saints and Falcons meet for a NFC South clash in the Superdome for Week 9, as New Orleans rolls with Trevor Siemian at the helm.

We're back for another game in the Superdome, as the Saints (5-2) take on the Falcons (3-4) for one of eight early kickoffs in Week 9. New Orleans enters this game with a new quarterback at the helm in Trevor Siemian after Jameis Winston was lost for the season against Tampa last Sunday. Here's a look at how to keep up with all the action for this important NFC South duel.

All-Time Series: Falcons lead all-time regular season series 52-51, and also have a postseason win from 1991. New Orleans has won the past three matchups, and Sean Payton is 20-8 against Atlanta.

Where to Watch: FOX (12 p.m. CT), Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Sara Walsh (field reporter)

Where to Stream: Fubo, NFL Mobile, Saints App, Fox Sports GO, Yahoo Sports App

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 133 (ATL), 83 (NO) | XM: 386 (ATL), 225 (NO) | SXM App: 801 (ATL), 822 (NO)

Referee: Alex Kemp

Current Lines: Saints -6 (O/U at 41.5)

Jersey Combo: Black Jerseys, Black Pants

Last 5 Matchups

12/6/20 - Saints 21, Falcons 16

11/22/20 - Saints 24, Falcons 9

11/28/19 - Saints 26, Falcons 18

11/10/19 - Falcons 26, Saints 9

11/22/18 - Saints 31, Falcons 17

Broadcast Map (via 506sports): Check your local listings, but the game is projected in green.

Falcons-Saints projected in Green. 506sports

Saints Storylines

The Trevor Siemian Show starts today, and the immediate fate of the Saints season is tied to how he leads the team going forward. You can expect to see some Taysom Hill in this game, as he's back from a nasty concussion from Week 5's game against Washington. Hill will be more of the short yardage and red zone presence, but he can also throw when in the lineup. It'll be interesting to see how this two-quarterback system works for the Saints going forward. Teammates certainly feel confident in Siemian, and it's not hard to see why.

New Orleans has had quite a track history getting after Matt Ryan. He's been sacked 36 times over the past four years in the 8 games played against Atlanta. Overall, Ryan is 9-16 against the Saints and has been sacked 63 times in 25 appearances. Cam Jordan is at 96.5 sacks and has 13 against Ryan over the past 7 games played against the Falcons. Look for what Tanoh Kpassagnon, Payton Turner, David Onyemata, and Marcus Davenport do to try to get Ryan down.

Kyle Pitts is certainly a special kind of talent for the Falcons, as well as Cordarrelle Patterson. When asked about him this week, Paulson Adebo said that he is super athletically gifted and has a lot of skills, with a very unique skill set. Whoever the Saints decide to use against Pitts will be a focal point in this contest.

Sean Payton said, "He's long. He has real good high point hands, so he can catch those awkward body position throws. He's someone that is comfortable across the middle. He transitions well. He's been fun to watch. He's something else. That's obviously one of their targets and someone that we will need to have a plan for."

Falcons-Saints Coverage From the Week

