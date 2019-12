Saints Offensive Right Guard Larry Warford has injured his left knee in the 3rd Quarter of the Colts-Saints game. Patrick Omameh has replaced Warford in the line-up.

Warford is in the Blue Tent being seen by medical professionals. It appeared that Offensive Lineman Will Clap inadvertently stepped on Warford's leg.

Warford left the tent and rode the cart into the players' locker room.

More information on Warford's injury will be updated.