Michael Thomas Makes Even More NFL History

NASHVILLE - The New Orleans Saints keep finding themselves making their mark in the NFL record books this season, as Michael Thomas adds another accolade to his already stellar career. Entering Sunday, Thomas needed just 58 receiving yards to pass up Randy Moss (5,396) for the most receiving yards in a player's first four seasons in the NFL.

Thomas set the mark early in the third quarter on a 26-yard pass connection from Drew Brees.

Just several days ago, Thomas made some NFL history on Monday Night Football. 'Can't Guard Mike' has been absolutely dominant this season, and has increasingly got better and better with each season. Coming into today, Thomas was a full 219 receiving yards and 29 receptions ahead of everyone in the NFL. He bested his single-season franchise records that he set a year ago, and he's on a great pace to crush the franchise's all-time receiving yardage. He has Joe Horn (7,622) to catch first to crack the Top 3.