Saints News Network
Home
News
Game Day
Editorial / Opinion

Michael Thomas Sets NFL Single-Season Reception Record

John Hendrix

NASHVILLE - Michael Thomas needed just 11 receptions to set the NFL single-season record that was previously set by Marvin Harrison in 2002 on Sunday, and he did so late in the fourth quarter against the Titans. The Saints fed Thomas the ball a lot during the game against the Titans, with him being targeted some 15 times (10 catches for 121 yards) before he set the record, which came on a catch and run from Drew Brees.

The New Orleans Saints have relied heavily on Thomas this season, and he has been stellar for the offense. Whether it was Drew Brees or Teddy Bridgewater (even Taysom Hill) passing him the football, Thomas has been able to get open and make huge impact plays on various types of routes.

Earlier in the game, Thomas became the NFL's best in receiving yardage of any player in their first four seasons, surpassing the great Randy Moss. His long list of individual accomplishments and accolades have grown this year, most notably breaking his single-season franchise receiving record that he set a year ago.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints' Alvin Kamara in NFL Record Books Again

John Hendrix

Alvin Kamara joins two other running backs in NFL history to eclipse something special in their first three seasons.

Michael Thomas Makes Even More NFL History

John Hendrix

Another game, another NFL milestone for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Saints vs Titans: Eli Apple and Marcus Williams Injury Update

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints defensive backs S Marcus Williams and CB Eli Apple sustained injuries in the first half of the Saints-Titans contest.

Saints vs. Titans Week 16 Inactive Report

John Hendrix

A look at the inactive report for the Saints, as they enter their final AFC South showdown of 2019.

Saints-Titans Gameday Live Blog/Thread - Week 16

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints-Titans Gameday Live Blog/Thread - Week 16 with Saints News Network.

New Orleans Saints All-Time 100 Team

Kyle T. Mosley

All-Time 100 New Orleans Saints players team by Saints News Network.

Joe Horn Pleads Guilty in Federal Court

Kyle T. Mosley

Joe Horn, the former New Orleans Saints legend and NFL wide receiver, has plead guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud in federal court on Thursday.

Saints vs. Titans Pregame Report - Week 16

John Hendrix

The Titans look to keep their Wild Card hopes alive, while the Saints look to lock up one of the NFC's top playoff seeds.

Clash of Titans: New Orleans Run Defense to be Tested by Tennessee Ground Attack

Bob Rose

Saints run defense looking to halt star running back Derrick Henry.

Breaking Down the Coaching: Sean Payton vs Mike Vrabel

Aaron S. Miller

New Orleans Saints play caller Sean Payton heads to Nashville for a Week 16 test with Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel. Let's have a look at the men behind the play sheets.