Michael Thomas Sets NFL Single-Season Reception Record

NASHVILLE - Michael Thomas needed just 11 receptions to set the NFL single-season record that was previously set by Marvin Harrison in 2002 on Sunday, and he did so late in the fourth quarter against the Titans. The Saints fed Thomas the ball a lot during the game against the Titans, with him being targeted some 15 times (10 catches for 121 yards) before he set the record, which came on a catch and run from Drew Brees.

The New Orleans Saints have relied heavily on Thomas this season, and he has been stellar for the offense. Whether it was Drew Brees or Teddy Bridgewater (even Taysom Hill) passing him the football, Thomas has been able to get open and make huge impact plays on various types of routes.

Earlier in the game, Thomas became the NFL's best in receiving yardage of any player in their first four seasons, surpassing the great Randy Moss. His long list of individual accomplishments and accolades have grown this year, most notably breaking his single-season franchise receiving record that he set a year ago.