NFC South Game Day: Live Games Thread | Week 7
Eyeing the New Orleans Saints NFC South foes in Week 7.
NFC SOUTH GAMES UPDATES
How to Watch Panthers vs. Buccaneers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 23, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
Tampa Bay and Carolina Stats
- The Buccaneers score 4.1 fewer points per game (20.2) than the Panthers allow (24.3).
- The Buccaneers collect 24.8 fewer yards per game (332) than the Panthers allow per contest (356.8).
- The Buccaneers have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Panthers.
- This season the Panthers rack up per game (17.2) than the Buccaneers give up (17.2).
- The Panthers average 42.5 fewer yards per game (260) than the Buccaneers give up (302.5).
- This season the Panthers have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (9).
How to Watch Bengals vs. Falcons
- Game Day: Sunday, October 23, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Paycor Stadium
Cincinnati and Atlanta Stats
- The Bengals rack up 23.0 points per game, comparable to the 22.7 per outing the Falcons give up.
- The Bengals collect 47.5 fewer yards per game (337.7), than the Falcons give up per matchup (385.2).
- The Bengals have eight giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 10 takeaways.
- The Falcons score 5.1 more points per game (24.3) than the Bengals allow (19.2).
- The Falcons rack up 324.3 yards per game, only 14.7 fewer than the 339.0 the Bengals give up.
- This season the Falcons have turned the ball over eight times, while the Bengals have forced 8 turnovers.