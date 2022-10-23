Skip to main content

NFC South Game Day: Live Games Thread | Week 7

Eyeing the New Orleans Saints NFC South foes in Week 7.

NFC SOUTH GAMES UPDATES

How to Watch Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Tampa Bay and Carolina Stats

  • The Buccaneers score 4.1 fewer points per game (20.2) than the Panthers allow (24.3).
  • The Buccaneers collect 24.8 fewer yards per game (332) than the Panthers allow per contest (356.8).
  • The Buccaneers have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Panthers.
  • This season the Panthers rack up per game (17.2) than the Buccaneers give up (17.2).
  • The Panthers average 42.5 fewer yards per game (260) than the Buccaneers give up (302.5).
  • This season the Panthers have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (9).

How to Watch Bengals vs. Falcons

Cincinnati and Atlanta Stats

  • The Bengals rack up 23.0 points per game, comparable to the 22.7 per outing the Falcons give up.
  • The Bengals collect 47.5 fewer yards per game (337.7), than the Falcons give up per matchup (385.2).
  • The Bengals have eight giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 10 takeaways.
  • The Falcons score 5.1 more points per game (24.3) than the Bengals allow (19.2).
  • The Falcons rack up 324.3 yards per game, only 14.7 fewer than the 339.0 the Bengals give up.
  • This season the Falcons have turned the ball over eight times, while the Bengals have forced 8 turnovers.

