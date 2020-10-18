SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

Saints Angel of Week 6: Kaelyn Limon

Dr.C

Three-year-old Kaelyn Limon has been a true Saints fan since a year old. On game days, she wakes up, grabs her juice, jersey, and hat, and yells, ‘football, football’! Hearing her yell is a blessing for parents Max Limon and Erika Munoz. 

82227541_2555583508096224_7697238593147764736_n
Credit: Max Limon

Doctors diagnosed Kaelyn with a rare type of leukemia, mixed phenotype on April 7, 2018. She was only ten months old. There are two common types of leukemia in infants and children, ALL & AML. Unfortunately for Kaelyn, she had a little of both cancers. Her treatment plan was scheduled for two years, and was hospitalized 95% of the time in the first six months. Kaelyn is a super Saints fan as she has endured roughly 200+ chemotherapy treatments, over 15+ lumbar punctures with chemo procedures, three bone marrow aspirates, and two biopsies. By a year old, you could catch Kaelyn in her little fan Saints bib with her teddy suited up in his helmet ready for kickoff!

120810498_345908333510637_7145300236197104687_n
Credit: Max Limon

With allergies to two types of chemo, her parents had to learn how to inject her at home. Max and Erika administered Kaelyn’s meds through a central line in her chest for a year. In the second year, she advanced to a port and began blood and platelet transfusions. The little ‘Who Dat’ fan braved many needles, but it never broke her spirit. She spent some of her birthdays in the hospital, but she and her parents stayed encouraged. They spent countless times in the ER (fever in a cancer patient is a sign of infection). The chemo's side effects were apparent as health care providers worked swiftly to get blood for labs and administered antibiotics to fight infection. The side effects from chemotherapy caused Kaelyn to lose her hair three times, but you could find the young fan on her sofa on Sundays in a Saints jersey or her dad’s Saints jacket cheering on the Black & Gold!

120840875_384801869355372_4841805619275615332_n
Credit: Max Limon

Kaelyn endured a month of physical therapy, and on March 24, 2020, she had her last lumbar puncture procedure. Max and Erika gave consent to do one final bone marrow aspirate since Kaelyn’s treatment was soon to end. The result was not good news. The doctor informed Kaelyn’s parents of an abnormality, and they were not sure if it was a relapse or not. Another bone marrow aspirate with a biopsy was scheduled for April 14, 202. The doctor and pathologist read the results together, but this time it was good news. Kaelyn was CANCER FREE! Her parents received the good news on April 15th, and Kaelyn has been non-stop for the last six months.

120735366_466241420999461_3231323423525768969_n
Credit: Max Limon

Football season is exhilarating for Kaelyn and her family. You may find her with a fleur-de-lis cap and shades, sporting her #9 Drew Brees jersey, her black and gold ribbon, or picking black and gold sunflowers. 

Kaelyn is a loyal fan! Kaelyn and her parents, Max Limon and Erika Munoz, are our Saints Angels of the Week.

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints Rookie Class Expected to Make a Bigger Impact as Season Progresses

Most of the New Orleans rookies were not expected to play a big role in the 2020 season.  But after flashes of talent early in the year, these first-year players showed that they are ready to have a major say in the team's success this season.

Bob Rose

4 Things to Watch when the Saints Return from the Bye

The first portion of the New Orleans season is in the books. Here are some things that I expect to see from the Saints when they come out of their bye week.

Bob Rose

Saints Rookie LB Zack Baun got Married

New Orleans Saints rookie linebacker Zack Baun got married during the Saints bye week.

Kyle T. Mosley

The Emerging Talent of Marquez Callaway

Ex-Tennessee Volunteer and undrafted free agent wide receiver Marquez Callaway is an emerging talent for the New Orleans Saints.

Kyle T. Mosley

Wil Lutz' Perfect Monday Night and Special Team Honors

New Orleans Saints place kicker Wil Lutz was named NFC Special Teams player of the week after converting on all three of his FGAs Monday night.

BtBoylan

Is it Time for the Saints to End "The Taysom Hill Project"?

It appears opposing defenses have figured out the gimmicks of Taysom Hill. Is it time for Sean Payton to end the experiment and focus on the team's other offensive stars.

Bob Rose

by

Woodchucker

The Saints Want their Fans Back!

The New Orleans Saints have made a clear declaration that they want Saints fans back supporting the team in 2020. Whether it's the Mercedes-Benz Superdome or not.

Dr.C

New Orleans Saints Offense: 2009 vs. 2020

A comparison of the New Orleans Saints 2009 Super Bowl Championship offense to the current 2020 unit.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Plunks

Top 5 NFL Power Rankings in Week 6

Top 5 NFL Power Rankings in Week 6 from the Saints News Network. Week 5 has ended with chaos, COVID-19, a Tuesday night game, six bye weeks rescheduled, nail biting thrillers and hurricanes. While the week has been exciting, stressful, eventful, and full of surprises, there’s a shakeup for number 1. The NFC takes the top two spots in this week’s rankings, but the AFC is represented.

Dr.C

Chargers vs Saints GameDay Blog

Los Angeles Chargers vs New Orleans Saints GameDay Live Blog & Thread.

BtBoylan

by

Fresder