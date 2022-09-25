Skip to main content

Saints at Panthers Halftime Report

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers halftime report in Week 4.

Jameis Winston

Panthers Drive

  • Baker misses Anderson to extend the drive.
  • Four plays, punt to the Saints

Saints Drive

  • Winston opens the game.
  • Kamara for 27 yards through the Panthers defensive line.
  • Ingram right-side run for 4 yards.
  • Michael Thomas proves why they missed him last season.  1st down to CAR 41.
  • 3rd & 5 at Carolina 36.  
  • Thomas' first down negated by Ingram's chop block.
  • 3rd and 20.
  • Winston felt a heavy blitz.  Toss to Landry form 9 yards.  Punt.

Panthers Drive

  • Mayfield misses to Moore.
  • Poor throw by Mayfield over the head of Moore.
  • Punt to Jarvis Landry

Saints Drive

  • Kamara Stripped by Luvu, fumble returned for Panthers TD

Panthers Drive

  • TD

Score: Saints 0, Panthers 7

Saints Drive

  • Saints offensive line is under heavy pressure.
  • Missed Landry.  Trautman was open.
  • Punt

Panthers Drive

  • Panthers drive extended as Mayfield connects with Anderson.
  • End of 1st Qtr.
  • Panthers kicked a field goal.

Score:  Saints 0, Panthers 10

Saints Drive

  • 3 and out.

Panthers Drive

  • 3 and out.
  • 2nd Saints sack

Saints Drive

  • Penalties are halting the Saints progress.  5 for 40 yards.
  • 3rd and 7
  • Punt

Panthers Drive

  • Panthers drive the football into scoring position.
  • The Saints defense is tired.
  • 48-yard attempt is good

Score: Saints 0, Panthers 13

Saints Drive

  • A blocked Lutz field goal continues the Saints issues.   The defender barreled over Wyatt Davis.
  • No points before the half.

Panthers Drive

  • Saints sack Mayfield again.

Halftime Summary

