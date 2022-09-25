Saints at Panthers Halftime Report
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers halftime report in Week 4.
Panthers Drive
- Baker misses Anderson to extend the drive.
- Four plays, punt to the Saints
Saints Drive
- Winston opens the game.
- Kamara for 27 yards through the Panthers defensive line.
- Ingram right-side run for 4 yards.
- Michael Thomas proves why they missed him last season. 1st down to CAR 41.
- 3rd & 5 at Carolina 36.
- Thomas' first down negated by Ingram's chop block.
- 3rd and 20.
- Winston felt a heavy blitz. Toss to Landry form 9 yards. Punt.
Panthers Drive
- Mayfield misses to Moore.
- Poor throw by Mayfield over the head of Moore.
- Punt to Jarvis Landry
Saints Drive
- Kamara Stripped by Luvu, fumble returned for Panthers TD
Panthers Drive
- TD
Score: Saints 0, Panthers 7
Saints Drive
- Saints offensive line is under heavy pressure.
- Missed Landry. Trautman was open.
- Punt
Panthers Drive
- Panthers drive extended as Mayfield connects with Anderson.
- End of 1st Qtr.
- Panthers kicked a field goal.
Score: Saints 0, Panthers 10
Saints Drive
- 3 and out.
Panthers Drive
- 3 and out.
- 2nd Saints sack
Saints Drive
- Penalties are halting the Saints progress. 5 for 40 yards.
- 3rd and 7
- Punt
Panthers Drive
- Panthers drive the football into scoring position.
- The Saints defense is tired.
- 48-yard attempt is good
Score: Saints 0, Panthers 13
Saints Drive
- A blocked Lutz field goal continues the Saints issues. The defender barreled over Wyatt Davis.
- No points before the half.
Panthers Drive
- Saints sack Mayfield again.
Halftime Summary
