Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Saints-Bucs Halftime Report - Week 15

    New Orleans Saints versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers halftime report in Week 15.
    Author:

    New Orleans Saints versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers halftime report in Week 15.

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7)

    Saints Notes

    • Taysom Hill is being patient and taking what's being given to him.
    • Dennis Allen has the Saints defense attacking Brady and stuffing the rushers.  Fournette has six rushes for 17 yards.
    • New Orleans has five possessions
    • Hill to Callaway has resulted in 4 catches for 88 yards.  The longest was for 40 yards.   Hill got away from targeting Callaway in the 2nd quarter.
    • New Orleans rushing has netted only 26 yards.
    • Gillikin 3 punts
    • Maher 2 field goals
    • Davenport sacks Brady to end the drive at :42 sec left in the half.
    • 3rd Downs: 2 of 7
    • Total Yards: 159 yards
    • Offensive Plays: 30
    • Penalties: 2 for 15 yards
    • TOP: 15:21
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12)

    Read More

    Bucs Notes

    • New Orleans doing what Brady really hates, pressure in his face.
    • Tom Brady threw 13-consecutive passes to start to game.
    • Bucs defense is stout against the run.
    • Missed field goal after a 10 play, 30 yard drive.  
    • Bucs receivers Godwin and Evans are not in the football game.
    • Bucs driving into New Orleans territory towards the end of the first half.
    • Total Yard: 124 yards
    • 3rd down: 5 out of 10
    • TOP: 14:39

    SCORING DRIVES

    • 1st Qtr: (5:49) B.Maher 39 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-B.Gillikin
    • Drive Summary: 9 plays, 60 yards, 4:22

    Saints 3, Bucs 0

    • 2nd Qtr: (15:00) B.Maher 35 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-B.Gillikin.
    • Drive Summary: 8 plays, 40 yards, 3:53

    Saints 6, Bucs 0

    STANDOUT PLAYERS

    Saints

    • Taysom Hill:    2 rushes, 14 yards
    • Alvin Kamara: 6 rushes, 18 yards
    • Mark Ingram: 5 rushes, 5 yards
    • Marcus Callaway: 4 rec, 88 yards
    • Tre'Quan Smith: 2 rec, 17 yards
    • CAM JORDAN - 2 Sacks on Brady.  Jordan has 100 sacks for his career.
    • Marcus Davenport - 1 sack

    Bucs

    • Tom Brady: 16/23, 118 yards, 0 TD, 81.4; Sacked 3x
    • Leonard Fournette: 6 rushes, 17 yards; 6 rec, 25 yards
    • Chris Godwin: 6 rec, 49 yards
    • L. David: 6 tackles, 1 Sack

    HALFTIME SCORE

    Saints 6,  Bucs 0

    USATSI_17387782_168388561_lowres
    Game Day

    Saints-Bucs Halftime Report - Week 15

    47 seconds ago
    (COPY) breaking news
    News

    Cam Jordan 'Stacks' 100 Sacks in His Career

    27 minutes ago
    USATSI_15371702_168388561_lowres
    Game Day

    Saints Inactives List Against Bucs: Week 15

    2 hours ago
    Pete Carmichael
    Game Day

    What to Expect from Pete Carmichael and the Saints Offense Against the Buccaneers

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17349395
    Editorial / Opinion

    3 Takeaways from the Saints Week 14 Victory over the Jets

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17070502_168388561_lowres
    Game Day

    Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow the Bucs Game for Week 15

    11 hours ago
    NFL Top 5 for Week 15
    Editorial / Opinion

    NFL Top 5 Power Rankings - Week 15

    11 hours ago
    Sean Payton - The Look
    News

    Watch: Kevin James as Saints Head Coach Sean Payton in 'Home Team' Movie Trailer

    11 hours ago