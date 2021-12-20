Saints-Bucs Halftime Report - Week 15
New Orleans Saints versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers halftime report in Week 15.
Saints Notes
- Taysom Hill is being patient and taking what's being given to him.
- Dennis Allen has the Saints defense attacking Brady and stuffing the rushers. Fournette has six rushes for 17 yards.
- New Orleans has five possessions
- Hill to Callaway has resulted in 4 catches for 88 yards. The longest was for 40 yards. Hill got away from targeting Callaway in the 2nd quarter.
- New Orleans rushing has netted only 26 yards.
- Gillikin 3 punts
- Maher 2 field goals
- Davenport sacks Brady to end the drive at :42 sec left in the half.
- 3rd Downs: 2 of 7
- Total Yards: 159 yards
- Offensive Plays: 30
- Penalties: 2 for 15 yards
- TOP: 15:21
Bucs Notes
- New Orleans doing what Brady really hates, pressure in his face.
- Tom Brady threw 13-consecutive passes to start to game.
- Bucs defense is stout against the run.
- Missed field goal after a 10 play, 30 yard drive.
- Bucs receivers Godwin and Evans are not in the football game.
- Bucs driving into New Orleans territory towards the end of the first half.
- Total Yard: 124 yards
- 3rd down: 5 out of 10
- TOP: 14:39
SCORING DRIVES
- 1st Qtr: (5:49) B.Maher 39 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-B.Gillikin
- Drive Summary: 9 plays, 60 yards, 4:22
Saints 3, Bucs 0
- 2nd Qtr: (15:00) B.Maher 35 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-B.Gillikin.
- Drive Summary: 8 plays, 40 yards, 3:53
Saints 6, Bucs 0
STANDOUT PLAYERS
Saints
- Taysom Hill: 2 rushes, 14 yards
- Alvin Kamara: 6 rushes, 18 yards
- Mark Ingram: 5 rushes, 5 yards
- Marcus Callaway: 4 rec, 88 yards
- Tre'Quan Smith: 2 rec, 17 yards
- CAM JORDAN - 2 Sacks on Brady. Jordan has 100 sacks for his career.
- Marcus Davenport - 1 sack
Bucs
- Tom Brady: 16/23, 118 yards, 0 TD, 81.4; Sacked 3x
- Leonard Fournette: 6 rushes, 17 yards; 6 rec, 25 yards
- Chris Godwin: 6 rec, 49 yards
- L. David: 6 tackles, 1 Sack