Saints Pregame Report for Week 11: How to Watch and Follow the Eagles Game

The Saints (5-4) and Eagles (4-6) meet for a Week 11 showdown at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday as part of nine early kickoffs. New Orleans is a team that certainly needs this win, and Philadelphia is seeking their first home victory of the season. Here's a look at how to keep up with all the action, as well as some important tidbits and facts for the matchup.

All-Time Series: Eagles lead all-time regular season series 17-12, and have won 2 out of the past 3 against the Saints. New Orleans is 3-1 against Philadelphia in the postseason.

Where to Watch: FOX (12 p.m. CT), Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Shannon Spake (field reporter)

Where to Stream: Fubo, NFL Mobile, Saints App, Fox Sports GO, Yahoo Sports App

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 138 (NO), 81 (PHI) | XM: 381 (NO), 226 (PHI) | SXM App: 822 (NO), 825 (PHI)

Referee: Scott Novak

Current Lines: Eagles -2.5 (O/U at 42.5)

Jersey Combo: White Jerseys, White Pants

Last 5 Matchups

12/13/20 - Eagles 24, Saints 21

1/13/19 - Saints 20, Eagles 14 (NFC Divisional)

11/18/18 - Saints 48, Eagles 7

10/11/15 - Eagles 39, Saints 17

1/4/14 - Saints 26, Eagles 24

Broadcast Map (via 506sports): Check your local listings, but the game is projected in blue.

Saints Storylines

The biggest area the Saints are having to deal with is in the lack of starters available in this game. It's on both sides of the ball, but the impact to the offense is great. No Alvin Kamara, Terron Armstead, or Ryan Ramczyk in this game. Mark Ingram will once again shoulder the load, and we should see Tony Jones Jr. get some work after coming back from injured reserve. In place of the team's starting tackles, James Hurst and rookie Landon Young will start, and we'll check out walkthroughs to see who goes where.

Defensively, the test is in stopping the Eagles ground game. Miles Sanders returns from injured reserve for Philly, and is expected to play. He and Jalen Hurts terrorized the Saints run defense last year, and how New Orleans solves for this will be one of the biggest focal points in this game.

The Saints have another kicker in the fold for this week, as Brett Maher gives things a try. New Orleans has suffered from inconsistencies, and the kicking game is one of the biggest suspects. Not having Wil Lutz has certainly hurt this season, and Maher was in training camp and kicking before dealing with an injury that forced him out of action. Maher kicked three times against the Eagles when with the Cowboys, and his lone road game from November 2018 saw him go 2-of-3 and make all 3 extra points in a win. He converted from 25 and 31, but missed from 42.

Finally, the field conditions are another area to pay close attention to. This was a point of emphasis last week against the Titans, and Lincoln Financial Field is another one of those surfaces that could provide trouble. Sean Payton wasn't asked about it this week, but it's something to keep an eye on. The screw-in cleats make players' feet hurt more, but they provide the best footing during the game.

