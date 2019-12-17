Saints Gameday Live Blog/Thread - Week 15 (Colts Game)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints organization is celebrating their Super Bowl 44 Championship with most of the team's alumni returning this week.

Brees needs 3 more TD passes to break Peyton Manning's TD Record.

FIRST QUARTER

W.Lutz kicks 68 yards from NO 35 to IND -3. N.Hines to IND 16 for 19 yards (J.Gray).

Saints are being tested with deep shots early from Brissett.

(14:57) (Shotgun) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep right to M.Johnson.

(14:18) (Shotgun) J.Brissett scrambles up the middle to IND 28 for 7 yards (C.Jordan).

Eli Apple is being tested.

(13:33) (Shotgun) J.Brissett pass deep right to M.Johnson to IND 48 for 20 yards (E.Apple). Pass 14, YAC 6

(12:51) M.Mack left tackle to IND 45 for -3 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).

(11:28) (Shotgun) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to Z.Pascal.

Key Play: Saints defense stops the drive after Brissett misses Pascal to the left. He was wide-open and could have been a first-down for the Colts.

Key Play: Saints Special Teams block the punt of the Colts. Dwayne Washington blocked the punt.

The Saints had great field position. Offensive penalties are again plaguing the Saints on drives.

SCORING ALERT

(7:32) W.Lutz 33 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.

Saints-3, Colts-0