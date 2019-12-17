Saints News Network
Home
News
Game Day
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Gameday Live Blog/Thread - Week 15 (Colts Game)

Kyle T. Mosley
Saints Super Bowl 44 Championship Ring
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints organization is celebrating their Super Bowl 44 Championship with most of the team's alumni returning this week.

Brees needs 3 more TD passes to break Peyton Manning's TD Record.

You can follow Saints News Network on Twitter at @SaintsNews

You can follow our On-site Writer and Reporter, John Hendrix, on Twitter at @johnjhendrix

FIRST QUARTER

W.Lutz kicks 68 yards from NO 35 to IND -3. N.Hines to IND 16 for 19 yards (J.Gray).

Saints are being tested with deep shots early from Brissett.

(14:57) (Shotgun) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep right to M.Johnson.

(14:18) (Shotgun) J.Brissett scrambles up the middle to IND 28 for 7 yards (C.Jordan).

Eli Apple is being tested.

(13:33) (Shotgun) J.Brissett pass deep right to M.Johnson to IND 48 for 20 yards (E.Apple). Pass 14, YAC 6

(12:51) M.Mack left tackle to IND 45 for -3 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).

(11:28) (Shotgun) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to Z.Pascal.

Key Play:  Saints defense stops the drive after Brissett misses Pascal to the left.  He was wide-open and could have been a first-down for the Colts.

Key Play: Saints Special Teams block the punt of the Colts.   Dwayne Washington blocked the punt.

The Saints had great field position.  Offensive penalties are again plaguing the Saints on drives.

SCORING ALERT

(7:32) W.Lutz 33 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.

Saints-3, Colts-0

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Colts vs. Saints - Week 15 Pregame Report

John Hendrix

The Saints and Colts meet for 13th time in their all-time history, with Monday Night Football being the setting at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Colts vs. Saints Inactive Report - Week 15

John Hendrix

Saints inactive list for their Monday Night Football showdown with the Colts.

Saints Claim Cornerback Jenkins Off Waivers

BtBoylan

The New Orleans Saints have claimed 2016 Pro Bowl Cornerback Janoris Jenkins off waivers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Five Saints led Pro Bowl Voting by their Positions

Kyle T. Mosley

WR Michael Thomas, K Wil Lutz, RS Deonte Harris, SS Vonn Bell, FS Marcus Williams were the NFL Pro Bowl top vote-getters by their positions for the New Orleans Saints.

Bayou Blitz Podcast: Colts vs Saints + NFC Playoff Scenarios

Kyle T. Mosley

Bob Rose and Kyle T. Mosley discuss the NFC Playoff scenarios and the Colts vs. Saints game preview.

What's Next for Heisman Trophy Winner Joe Burrow in the NFL?

Kyle T. Mosley

What's next for the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow? The odds are extremely slim for the New Orleans Saints obtain the talents of Joe Burrow to secede Drew Brees in New Orleans

Chasing History: New Orleans Saints Players Building Upon Their Legacies

Aaron S. Miller

Achievement, unlocked. Drew Brees, Michael Thomas, Wil Lutz, and Thomas Morstead are a few of your favorite Saints players have either set records in the 2019 regular season.

A Tribute to New Orleans Saints Great Vaughan Johnson

Bob Rose

A few former teammates relay their thoughts on the passing of Saints great Vaughan Johnson.

Drew Brees, Saints Historically Killer on Monday Night Football

John Hendrix

A closer look at just how good Drew Brees has been on Monday Night Football, and the Saints aren't too bad either.

First Look: Colts vs. Saints

John Hendrix

The Colts and Saints meet in the regular season for the 13th time in franchise history, and coincidentally it's another prime time showdown.