DETROIT -- The New Orleans Saints are 2-2 and keep up their October winning streak after knocking off the Lions 35-29 at Ford Field. It saw the Lions leap out to a 14-point lead, and then have the Saints rattle off 35 straight points. Detroit would threaten, but New Orleans would hold on to win. For a team that had a ton of distractions and craziness last night leading up to this morning, it was a huge victory for Sean Payton's squad.

Game Recap

The Saints gave up a touchdown on the game's opening possession after actually winning the coin toss and opting to defer. New Orleans looked strong for the first two downs to start the game, but two long 3rd down conversions were key in the Lions picking up the first points of the game. Matthew Stafford had a wide open lane to run and pick up 12 yards on a 3rd and 10, while busted coverage on a 3rd and 9 led to a 50-yard hookup to Danny Amendola. Stafford would find D'Andre Swift for a 7-yard touchdown to take an early 7-0 lead.

It took just one play for the Saints to give it right back, as Drew Brees saw his pass intended for Emmanuel Sanders tipped at the line of scrimmage to easily fall into the hands of Darryl Roberts. In just three plays, the Lions got another score, as Stafford found Kenny Golladay for a 15-yard pass play to take a 14-0 lead barely five minutes into the game.

New Orleans did its best to settle in, responding with a 13-play, 75-yard drive that took 7:12 off the clock. Brees rebounded after the early pick, finding Marquez Callaway and Emmanuel Sanders on big hookups while the team got it done on the ground through Deonte Harris, Alvin Kamara, and Latavius Murray. Murray capped off the drive by taking in on 3rd and Goal for a 3-yard rushing touchdown to cut the lead to 14-7 with 3:08 left in the opening quarter.

The Saints defense would also find themselves on the next Lions possession, yielding a few plays but getting a big 3rd down sack from Cam Jordan to get off the field. The play before saw a big pass breakup by Patrick Robinson. New Orleans would put together another impressive drive offensively, going 80 yards in 10 plays that saw them convert a 4th down attempt. Brees had a big 39-yard hookup to Alvin Kamara, and he ended the drive by running it in from a yard out to tie things up at 14-14.

The Lions looked to stop some of the Saints' momentum on their next drive, and it was promising after Jesse James made an incredible 31-yard catch on Malcolm Jenkins. Marcus Williams would get flagged for pass interference on the game's first flag of the day to set the Lions up in the red zone. Patrick Robinson had other plans, as he picked off Stafford in the end zone to give the Saints back the ball.

New Orleans would turn in their third-straight successful offensive drive, going 80 yards in 9 plays to take their first lead of the day after Brees connected with Tre'Quan Smith for a 10-yard touchdown. By this point, the Saints had totaled over 106 yards on the ground and 135 through the air, averaging 7.3 yards per play.

The next defensive possession for the Saints saw them get off the field quickly, forcing a three-and-out to get the ball back in the two-minute drill. Danny Amendola had a costly unsportsmanlike penalty that back the Lions up, and Deonte Harris had a nice return to give the Saints good field position. It appeared that the drive would stall out, but Brees hooked up with Tre'Quan Smith to get a key first down, which would also see Trey Flowers get tagged with a roughing the passer call. The very next play saw Brees hook up with Smith for his second touchdown of the day, this time from 20 yards out to put New Orleans up 28-14.

The Saints opened the third quarter with the ball, and didn't stop. They put together another long drive, going 75 yards in 10 plays en route to another score, this time a 6-yard plunge by Latavius Murray. The big play of the drive saw Brees find Josh Hill for an innocent hookup, but Hill fumbled it and Tre'Quan Smith ended up falling on the football at the Lions' 25. Brees hooked up with Emmanuel Sanders not long after for a 12-yard connection, and Murray took it in three plays later to put the Saints up 35-14.

Detroit would respond with a drive of their own on their ensuing possession, finally stopping the bleeding. They went 75 yards in 11 plays that saw a questionable 32-yard pass interference call on Alex Anzalone set them up near the goal line. Just a few plays later, Stafford found T.J. Hockenson for an easy one-yard touchdown.

New Orleans would put together another good-looking drive, but it would eventually stall out and lead to our first Thomas Morstead sighting of the day. Morstead's punt would pin the Lions at their own 2-yard-line after a great special teams play by Bennie Fowler. The Lions offense had to punt the ball away after just six plays, and then New Orleans would give it right back after a three-and-out.

Morstead's punt only went 28 yards, which gave the Lions excellent field position at the Saints' 43-yard-line. It took them just over four minutes, but they'd punch it in with Adrian Peterson and then convert the 2-point attempt to cut the Saints lead to 35-29 with 3:40 in the game. With the pressure mounting, New Orleans would pick up a key third down conversion from Brees to Smith to help extend the drive and try to chew clock. The Saints faced a 3rd and 3 at the two-minute warning, and would toss it to Kamara to convert the game-sealing first down.

The team will host the Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 5.