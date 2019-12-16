Saints News Network
Saints Inactive Report - Week 15

John Hendrix

The New Orleans Saints (10-3) close out Week 15 by hosting the Indianapolis Colts (6-7) on Monday Night Football. Sean Payton's squad had a great opportunity to help themselves in the postseason race, as the 49ers lost on Sunday. The Seahawks and Packers hold the top two spots, and a win by the Saints would help them in the long run. Injuries are plentiful on both teams, and there was already five players ruled out for New Orleans. Here's a look at the inactive report.

  • LB Kiko Alonso (thigh)
  • OT Andrus Peat (forearm)
  • DB Patrick Robinson (calf)
  • DB Vonn Bell (knee)
  • OT Michael Ola
  • OL Ethan Greenidge
  • DE Noah Spence

Losing Marcus Davenport and Sheldon Rankins this week saw the Saints add Noah Spence and T.Y. McGill, but McGill was waived today in favor of Taylor Stallworth being called up from the practice squad. The team also placed Johnson Bademosi (foot) on injured reserve and called up T.J. Green. It will be interesting to see who takes over for Vonn Bell, as it will likely be a combination of C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Saquan Hampton.

Here's a look at the Colts inactives.

