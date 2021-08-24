August 24, 2021
Saints-Jags Halftime Report's Pros and Cons

New Orleans Saints-Jacksonville Jaguars halftime report from the Saints News Network.
Jameis Winston's first action with New Orleans' first-team offense was a huge success. After delivering two bombs to WR Marquez Callaway in the first quarter, Winston earned an opportunity to sit for the remainder of the game. Winston's evening consisted of 9/10 attempts for 123 yards, 2 touchdowns, and a 157.5 QB rating.

Hill entered the contest with 1:08 left in the first quarter. Taysom had three first-half drives to stall. His final drive in the second quarter was in Jaguars territory, where he misfired on a 4th and 3 yards play.

PROS

  • New Orleans' defense confused Trevor Lawrence most of the first quarter.
  • WR Marquez Callaway had two massive touchdown grabs from Winston's passes. He completed his night with five receptions for 104 yards.
  • Lil' Jordan Humphrey had two receptions for 50 yards.
  • Hill engineered a drive to get into field goal position with 38 seconds left in the first half.
  • RB Tony Jones, Jr. rushed five times for 24 yards.
  • DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson had five tackles.
  • CB Paulson Adebo had four tackles.
  • 52-yard field goal from Rosas.

CONS

  • Taysom Hill was 6/13 for 86 yards and a 71.4 QB rating.
  • RB Latavius Murray rushed four times for 6 yards.
  • Saints front seven pressured Lawrence but were unable to sack him until the second quarter.
  • Two consecutive false starts on RT Ramczyk and C Erik McCoy to stall Winston's second drive.
  • Hill missed Humphrey down the field for an easy touchdown.

EDGE

  • Jameis Winston
  • Chauncey Gardner-Johnson had a small taunt. No penalty called.
  • Time of Possession: 15:04

Saints- 17, Jaguars-3

Saints-Jags Halftime Report: Pros and Cons

