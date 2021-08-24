Saints-Jags Halftime Report: Pros and Cons

Saints-Jags Halftime Report's Pros and Cons
New Orleans Saints-Jacksonville Jaguars halftime report from the Saints News Network.
New Orleans Saints-Jacksonville Jaguars halftime report from the Saints News Network.
Jameis Winston's first action with New Orleans' first-team offense was a huge success. After delivering two bombs to WR Marquez Callaway in the first quarter, Winston earned an opportunity to sit for the remainder of the game. Winston's evening consisted of 9/10 attempts for 123 yards, 2 touchdowns, and a 157.5 QB rating.
Hill entered the contest with 1:08 left in the first quarter. Taysom had three first-half drives to stall. His final drive in the second quarter was in Jaguars territory, where he misfired on a 4th and 3 yards play.
PROS
- New Orleans' defense confused Trevor Lawrence most of the first quarter.
- WR Marquez Callaway had two massive touchdown grabs from Winston's passes. He completed his night with five receptions for 104 yards.
- Lil' Jordan Humphrey had two receptions for 50 yards.
- Hill engineered a drive to get into field goal position with 38 seconds left in the first half.
- RB Tony Jones, Jr. rushed five times for 24 yards.
- DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson had five tackles.
- CB Paulson Adebo had four tackles.
- 52-yard field goal from Rosas.
CONS
- Taysom Hill was 6/13 for 86 yards and a 71.4 QB rating.
- RB Latavius Murray rushed four times for 6 yards.
- Saints front seven pressured Lawrence but were unable to sack him until the second quarter.
- Two consecutive false starts on RT Ramczyk and C Erik McCoy to stall Winston's second drive.
- Hill missed Humphrey down the field for an easy touchdown.
EDGE
- Jameis Winston
- Chauncey Gardner-Johnson had a small taunt. No penalty called.
- Time of Possession: 15:04