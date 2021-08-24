Saints-Jags Halftime Report: Pros and Cons

New Orleans Saints-Jacksonville Jaguars halftime report from the Saints News Network.

Jameis Winston's first action with New Orleans' first-team offense was a huge success. After delivering two bombs to WR Marquez Callaway in the first quarter, Winston earned an opportunity to sit for the remainder of the game. Winston's evening consisted of 9/10 attempts for 123 yards, 2 touchdowns, and a 157.5 QB rating.

Hill entered the contest with 1:08 left in the first quarter. Taysom had three first-half drives to stall. His final drive in the second quarter was in Jaguars territory, where he misfired on a 4th and 3 yards play.

PROS

New Orleans' defense confused Trevor Lawrence most of the first quarter.

WR Marquez Callaway had two massive touchdown grabs from Winston's passes. He completed his night with five receptions for 104 yards.

Lil' Jordan Humphrey had two receptions for 50 yards.

Hill engineered a drive to get into field goal position with 38 seconds left in the first half.

RB Tony Jones, Jr. rushed five times for 24 yards.

DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson had five tackles.

CB Paulson Adebo had four tackles.

52-yard field goal from Rosas.

CONS

Taysom Hill was 6/13 for 86 yards and a 71.4 QB rating.

RB Latavius Murray rushed four times for 6 yards.

Saints front seven pressured Lawrence but were unable to sack him until the second quarter.

Two consecutive false starts on RT Ramczyk and C Erik McCoy to stall Winston's second drive.

Hill missed Humphrey down the field for an easy touchdown.

EDGE

Jameis Winston

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson had a small taunt. No penalty called.

Time of Possession: 15:04

Saints- 17, Jaguars-3