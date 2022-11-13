Skip to main content

Saints LT James Hurts Injured

New Orleans Saints in-game injury report on an offensive lineman.

New Orleans Saints report left tackle James Hurst is listed out and will not return to the Steelers game because of a concussion.

Last week's injuries required New Orleans to reshuffle the offensive line. Center Erick McCoy (calf) was placed on injured reserve, and left guard Andrus Peat (tricep) is inactive for today's game.

Hurst has started ten games as New Orleans' left tackles in 2022.  He has 39 game appearances since joining the Saints in 2020.

Saints News Network will report more information on Hurst and other New Orleans injuries.

