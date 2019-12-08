By The Numbers: 49ers vs Saints - Week 14
A snapshot of important statistics for the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers through Week 14 in the National Football League.
For the Bettors
Week 14 is a weekend of intense showdowns, renewed rivalries, and fierce division battles will determine the complexion of the NFL playoffs. The pressure will increase, tension will be high, and one mistake can cost a team a post-season call or a coach his job. Either you win or go home wondering what could have been for your team in 2019.