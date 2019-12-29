Saints Gameday Live Blog/Thread - Week 17 (Panthers Game)

Courtesy Bucky Designs

New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers Live Gameday Blog/Thread - Week 17

(12:07) D.Brees pass short right to J.Hill to CAR 18 for 7 yards (J.Carter).

(10:54) (Shotgun) A.Kamara up the middle for 15 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

SCORING ALERT

Alvin Kamara rushing TD!

Saints-7, Panthers-0

(10:17) W.Grier pass incomplete deep left to G.Olsen [K.Alonso].

(10:12) (Shotgun) W.Grier pass incomplete short right to J.Wright.

4th Down - Punt - (10:07) M.Palardy punts 62 yards to NO 11, Center-J.Jansen, out of bounds.

(9:49) (Shotgun) A.Kamara up the middle to NO 20 for 9 yards (T.Boston; M.Addison).

4th Down

(8:54) (Shotgun) W.Grier pass incomplete short left to C.McCaffrey. Cam Jordan PD

(8:50) C.McCaffrey right tackle to CAR 45 for 3 yards (M.Lattimore; D.Davis).

(8:16) (Shotgun) W.Grier pass short left to C.McCaffrey to CAR 49 for 4 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson). CJ tackled him one on one.

4th Down

(7:31) M.Palardy punts 32 yards to NO 19, Center-J.Jansen, fair catch by D.Harris.

Saints Football

(7:22) (Shotgun) A.Kamara right tackle to NO 25 for 6 yards (T.Boston; E.Reid).

(6:41) D.Brees pass short right to T.Smith to NO 29 for 4 yards (R.Cockrell).

(5:21) L.Murray right tackle to NO 44 for 6 yards (R.Cockrell).

(4:03) (Shotgun) D.Brees pass short left to M.Thomas to CAR 45 for 10 yards (T.Boston).

(2:32) D.Brees pass short left to A.Kamara to CAR 32 for 15 yards (J.Carter).

*** play under review ***

Sean Payton is challenging the ruling of no defensive pass interference on Bradbury while he was covering Michael Thomas in the endzone. Bradbury did not play the football.

SCORING ALERT

(1:03) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. A.Kamara left tackle for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN.

Kamara's second touchdown. 4th in the last 2 games.

End of 1st Quarter

Saints-14, Panthers-0

2nd Quarter

Saints Football

(14:03) (Shotgun) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to A.Kamara.

PANTHERS FUMBLE

(13:11) (Shotgun) W.Grier FUMBLES (Aborted) at NO 32, RECOVERED by NO-M.Brown at NO 32. M.Brown to NO 32 for no gain (C.McCaffrey).

(12:22) (Shotgun) D.Brees pass incomplete short left to M.Thomas (T.Boston).

SCORING ALERT

A.J. Klein interception for a touchdown.

(12:10) (Shotgun) W.Grier pass short right intended for G.Olsen INTERCEPTED by A.Klein at CAR 14. A.Klein for 14 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

Saints-21, Panthers-0

(11:31) (Shotgun) W.Grier sacked at CAR 18 for -7 yards (C.Jordan).

Cam Jordan Sack, Grier was injured on the play.

Saints force a punt.

(8:51) D.Brees pass deep left to J.Cook to CAR 23 for 23 yards (J.Elliott).

(7:28) (Shotgun) D.Brees pass incomplete deep right to J.Hill. PENALTY on CAR-T.Boston, Unnecessary Roughness, 10 yards, enforced between downs.

(7:28) L.Murray right end to CAR 6 for 3 yards (C.Elder; L.Kuechly).

(6:40) (Shotgun) D.Brees pass incomplete short left to M.Thomas. PENALTY on CAR-J.Bradberry, Defensive Pass Interference, 5 yards, enforced at CAR 6 - No Play.

(6:35) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. D.Brees pass incomplete short middle to J.Hill (L.Kuechly).

SCORING ALERT

(6:32) (Shotgun) D.Brees pass short right to T.Smith for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN.

SAINTS-28, PANTHERS-0

Panthers have another 3 and out. Kyle Allen came into the game for an injured Grier.

Taysom Hill is in the game with Brees.

(3:35) (Shotgun) D.Brees pass short left to T.Smith pushed ob at CAR 37 for 32 yards (T.Boston).

(2:55) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. D.Brees pass short right to J.Hill to CAR 21 for 16 yards (E.Reid).

SCORING ALERT

(2:17) D.Brees pass deep right to J.Cook for 37 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

SAINTS-35, PANTHERS-0