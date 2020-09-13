Bucs vs. Saints Week 1 Pregame Report

We're finally here, folks. New Orleans Saints football returns on Sunday, as they have an interesting task on their hands hosting the new-look Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady leads his new team into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, and looks to set things on fire in his first game not as a Patriot. It promises to be a highly entertaining affair, and most everyone will get a chance to watch it. Here's our pregame report for Week 1.

Where to Watch: FOX (WVUE Channel 8 locally) - Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews (field reporter)

Broadcast Map: Courtesy of 506sports.com

Buccaneers-Saints in Red 506sports.com

Where to Stream: FOX Sports Go, NFL Mobile, Yahoo Sports App, Fubo

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Zach Strief, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 111 (TB), 83 (NO) | XM: 382 (TB), 225 (NO)

Jersey Combo: Black pants, black jerseys

Referee: Jerome Boger

Current Lines: Over/Under (48), Saints -3.5

Last 5 Matchups

11/17/19 - Saints 34, Buccaneers 17

10/6/19 - Saints 31, Buccaneers 24

12/9/18 - Saints 28, Buccaneers 14

9/9/19 - Buccaneers 48, Saints 40

12/31/17 - Buccaneers 31, Saints 24

The last time the Saints played the Bucs was in Tampa, where New Orleans finally broke a first quarter scoring drought, taking a 20-0 lead in the back half of the second quarter. The Saints would extend their lead to 27-10, and the Bucs cut the lead to 27-17 and made it interesting after Jameis Winston hooked up with Chris Godwin at the end of the third quarter. The Saints picked off Winston four times, which included the game's final tally courtesy of Marcus Williams.

Things to watch: Drew Brees needs just nine passing attempts to surpass Brett Favre (10,169) for most in NFL history. With at least 12 catches on Sunday, Michael Thomas will pass Jarvis Landry for the most receptions by a player through his first 5 seasons in NFL history.

