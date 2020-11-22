NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Saints Pregame Report - Week 11 [LIVE STREAM]

Saints News Network's John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan take you through the keys to victory for the New Orleans Saints contest with NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons.
LIVE STREAM (approximately 11:30 AM CST)

STREAMING LIVE: Facebook, YouTube, Twitter/Periscope, and LinkedIn

WEBSITE: https://www.si.com/nfl/saints or www.saintsnews.net

Jersey Combo: Black jerseys, Black pants

Referee: Brad Allen

Current Lines: Over/Under (49), Saints -4

Last 5 Matchups

  • 11/28/19 - Saints 26, Falcons 18
  • 11/10/19 - Falcons 26, Saints 9
  • 11/22/18 - Saints 31, Falcons 17
  • 9/23/18 - Saints 43, Falcons 37 (OT)
  • 12/24/17 - Saints 23, Falcons 13

All-Time Series: Falcons lead 53-49, which includes a postseason win from 1991. New Orleans has won four out of the last five.

**We welcome comments and questions during the broadcast.

