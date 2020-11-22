Saints Pregame Report - Week 11 [LIVE STREAM]

Saints News Network's John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan take you through the keys to victory for the New Orleans Saints contest with NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons.

Jersey Combo: Black jerseys, Black pants

Referee: Brad Allen

Current Lines: Over/Under (49), Saints -4

Last 5 Matchups

11/28/19 - Saints 26, Falcons 18

11/10/19 - Falcons 26, Saints 9

11/22/18 - Saints 31, Falcons 17

9/23/18 - Saints 43, Falcons 37 (OT)

12/24/17 - Saints 23, Falcons 13

All-Time Series: Falcons lead 53-49, which includes a postseason win from 1991. New Orleans has won four out of the last five.

