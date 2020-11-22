Falcons vs. Saints: Week 11 Pregame Report

No Drew Brees for New Orleans dominates the major storylines for an NFC South battle between the Falcons and Saints.

The Saints (7-2) host the Falcons (3-6) for a promising NFC South battle, as New Orleans starts a short life without Drew Brees. Here's all the information on how to keep up with, get informed, and watch Week 11's game.

Where to Watch: FOX - Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston, and Pam Oliver (field reporter)

Broadcast Map: Courtesy of 506sports.com, Falcons-Saints in Red

Falcons-Saints in Red 506sports

Where to Stream: FOX Sports Go, NFL Mobile, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Zach Strief, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 138 (ATL), 83 (NO) | XM: 381 (ATL), 225 (NO)

Jersey Combo: Black jerseys, Black pants

Referee: Brad Allen

Current Lines: Over/Under (49), Saints -4

Last 5 Matchups

11/28/19 - Saints 26, Falcons 18

11/10/19 - Falcons 26, Saints 9

11/22/18 - Saints 31, Falcons 17

9/23/18 - Saints 43, Falcons 37 (OT)

12/24/17 - Saints 23, Falcons 13

All-Time Series: Falcons lead 53-49, which includes a postseason win from 1991. New Orleans has won four out of the last five.

Thanksgiving 2019 was the last time these two rivals faced off, as New Orleans came in looking to avenge a bitter 26-9 upset just 18 days before. The Saints drew first blood, as Drew Brees connected with Taysom Hill for a 3-yard touchdown. Atlanta countered with at touchdown of their own in the early stages of the second quarter, the New Orleans countered quickly with a field goal of their own and then added a Taysom Hill rushing touchdown in the two-minute drill. The Falcons got a field goal before the half, as it was 17-9 Saints.

The Saints added three field goals to extend their lead to 26-9 with just 7:27 left in the game. Atlanta would make a late rally, recovering onside kicks twice in the final few minutes of the game. However, Cam Jordan sealed the game and New Orleans improved to 10-2 after securing a 26-18 win. Jordan finished with four sacks, while Matt Ryan was downed nine times on the night. Ryan also threw two picks, most notably to a then rookie Shy Tuttle, who stiff-armed him to the turf.

Things to watch: No Drew Brees is the biggest storyline of this game, as the Saints look to turn to Taysom Hill for his first career start. How New Orleans is able to move the ball offensively will be a big point of interest, but Dennis Allen's defense will have their day full with Ryan and a potent Falcons offense. Michael Thomas needs just two receptions to surpass Jarvis Landry (481) for the most receptions by a player in his first five season in NFL history. Cam Jordan has two sacks or more in four of his past five games against Atlanta, and a total of 18 sacks in 18 games against the Falcons.

Catch up on some of our Falcons-Saints coverage from the week...