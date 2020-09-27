Packers vs. Saints: Week 3 Pregame Report

The Saints (1-1) look to rebound from a pretty disappointing outing on Monday Night Football against the Raiders, but have an interesting challenge on their hands with the Packers (2-0) coming to town on Sunday Night Football.

Where to Watch: NBC - Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Michele Tafoya (field reporter)

Where to Stream: NBC Sports, NFL Mobile, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV

Where to Listen: Westwood One (nationally) with Brandon Gaudin and Rod Woodson, WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Zach Strief, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 81 (GB), 83 (NO) | XM: 226 (GB), 225 (NO)

Jersey Combo: Black jerseys, black pants

Referee: Brad Rogers

Current Lines: Over/Under (52), Saints -3

Last 5 Matchups

10/22/17 - Saints 26, Packers 17

10/26/14 - Saints 44, Packers 23

9/30/12 - Packers 28, Saints 27

9/8/11 - Packers 42, Saints 34

11/24/08 - Saints 51, Packers 29

All-Time Series: Packers lead 16-9

The last time the Saints and Packers met saw New Orleans in Lambeau Field taking on Brett Hundley. It was a game where Aaron Jones saw much success on the Saints, rushing for 131 yards on 17 attempts, including the game's first score on a 46-yard run in the first quarter. The Saints would counter and equal up the score in the second quarter, but the Packers would take a 14-7 lead going into halftime.

New Orleans would get a couple of scores on the board in the third quarter to take a 16-14 lead, but Green Bay would get it right back in the early part of the fourth quarter. The Saints would get an important Wil Lutz field goal, and added the exclamation point late in the game with a one-yard Drew Brees rushing touchdown to improve to 4-2 on the year.

Things to watch: Drew Brees is aiming for his 8th in row vs. Green Bay with 300+ pass yards. Brees is also eyeing his 4th start in row against the Packers at home with 2+ TD passes. New Orleans could certainly use a strong Brees performance, as the offense has struggled in the first two weeks. Defensively, the Saints look to prove that last week's blunders against the Raiders were just that.

