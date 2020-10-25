SI.com
Saints Pregame Report: Panthers vs. Saints [LIVE STREAM]

Kyle T. Mosley

John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan will breakdown the Panthers vs. Saints contest in their Pregame live broadcast.

LIVE STREAM @ 11:30 AM CST

Where we are Streaming: Facebook, YouTube, Twitter/Periscope

Where to Listen to the Game: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Zach Strief, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 134 (CAR), 83 (NO) | XM: 384 (CAR), 225 (NO)

Jersey Combo: Black jerseys, black pants

Referee: Craig Wrolstad

Game Day

Saints vs. Panthers: Players to Watch

Which New Orleans players need to take center stage for the Saints to beat Carolina?

Bob Rose

by

D.Tramps

Week 7: Saints Inactives

Two players were previously ruled out for the Saints. Here's a look at who's in and who's out for Week 7's matchup against the Panthers.

John Hendrix

The Taysom Hill Effect: QB still Positively Impacts Saints Offense;  Here's How

Taysom Hill's usage in the New Orleans Saints offense has been questioned. Actually, Hill is a benefit to the Saints. Read how.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints vs. Panthers: Key Matchups

Which matchup will most determine this clash between two NFC South foes?

Bob Rose

Michael Thomas Could Miss 2 Weeks With Hamstring injury

New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas picked up a hamstring injury in practice Wednesday that could cost him even more time away from the field.

BtBoylan

Could the Saints Poach Talent From a Bitter Playoff Foe?

Will New Orleans find an unlikely trade partner in long-time playoff rival Minnesota?

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

Panthers vs. Saints: Week 7 Pregame Report

Teddy Bridgewater returns to New Orleans to take on his former team, as the Panthers and Saints meet for a Week 7 NFC South showdown.

John Hendrix

Saints Transactions & Injury Reports in Week 7 [Panthers Game]

New Orleans Saints transactions, injury reports, notes, and transcripts from Week 7.

Kyle T. Mosley

Sean Payton Responds to Michael Thomas Trade Speculation

The Michael Thomas trade pipe dream to your favorite team got squashed pretty quickly by none other than Saints head coach Sean Payton.

John Hendrix

by

Scotto

Sean Payton feels "Good" about Saints depleted Receiver Corps

Saints head coach Sean Payton says he feels "Good" about Saints depleted receiver corps with the Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders listed as OUT of the Panthers' game.

Kyle T. Mosley