Saints Pregame Report: Panthers vs. Saints [LIVE STREAM]
Kyle T. Mosley
John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan will breakdown the Panthers vs. Saints contest in their Pregame live broadcast.
LIVE STREAM @ 11:30 AM CST
Where we are Streaming: Facebook, YouTube, Twitter/Periscope
Where to Listen to the Game: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Zach Strief, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 134 (CAR), 83 (NO) | XM: 384 (CAR), 225 (NO)
Jersey Combo: Black jerseys, black pants
Referee: Craig Wrolstad