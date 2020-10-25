Saints Pregame Report: Panthers vs. Saints [LIVE STREAM]

John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan will breakdown the Panthers vs. Saints contest in their Pregame live broadcast.

LIVE STREAM @ 11:30 AM CST

Where we are Streaming: Facebook, YouTube, Twitter/Periscope

Where to Listen to the Game: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Zach Strief, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 134 (CAR), 83 (NO) | XM: 384 (CAR), 225 (NO)

Jersey Combo: Black jerseys, black pants

Referee: Craig Wrolstad