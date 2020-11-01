SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

Saints vs. Bears: Pregame Report

John Hendrix

We're in another week where the Saints (4-2) find themselves having to battle against tons of adversity, this time clashing against the Bears (5-2). New Orleans will once again be without their top two wide receiver threats in Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) and Emmanuel Sanders (COVID-19), and will also be without rookie Marquez Callaway (ankle), who stepped up and shined last week in their absence. It'll be a cold one a Soldier Field in a late kickoff on FOX.

Where to Watch: FOX (WVUE Channel 8 locally) - Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews (field reporter), and Kristina Pink (field reporter)

Broadcast Map: Courtesy of 506sports.com, Saints-Bears in Red

Screen Shot 2020-11-01 at 7.24.52 AM
Saints-Bears in Red506sports

Where to Stream: FOX Sports Go, NFL Mobile, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Zach Strief, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 135 (NO), 83 (CHI) | XM: 385 (NO), 225 (CHI)

Jersey Combo: White jerseys, black pants

Referee: Tony Corrente

Current Lines: Over/Under (42.5), Saints -4

Last 5 Matchups

  • 10/20/19 - Saints 36, Bears 25
  • 10/29/17 - Saints 20, Bears 12
  • 12/15/14 - Saints 31, Bears 15
  • 10/6/13 - Saints 26, Bears 18
  • 9/18/11 - Saints 30, Bears 13

All-Time Series: Regular season favors the Saints at 16-13, Saints have won 5 straight against the Bears; Saints lead 16-15 factoring in the two playoff meetings (2006, 1991)

The Saints and Bears squared off in Soldier Field last October, going into the game without several key starters that included Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara, Jared Cook, Tre'Quan Smith, and Trey Hendrickson. Despite that, New Orleans rolled in the game, going up 36-10 by the later stages of the 4th quarter. It looked like the game was going to be close, as the Saints took a 12-10 into halftime. Heavy doses of Latavius Murray and Michael Thomas were on display against the Bears, as Teddy Bridgewater piloted another victory for the black and gold. Chicago would make it interesting in the final few minutes, but the score didn't tell the whole story of the Saints dominating.

Things to watch: Drew Brees aims for his 3rd in row at Chicago with 2+ TD passes and a 110+ rating, while Alvin Kamara goes for his 6th straight game with 115 scrimmage yards or more. Naturally, we're completely focused on the defense, and more specifically the secondary. The last thing the Saints need is to make Nick Foles look like Joe Montana. Should we see some more breakdowns this week, it could lead to a very interesting trade deadline. Although the Saints are favored in this one, it certainly doesn't feel like it.

Catch up on some of our Saints-Bears coverage from the week...

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints vs. Bears Pregame Report on Saints News Network [LIVE STREAM]

Saints News Network's John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan give fans a preview of the Saints vs. Bears game at Soldier Field.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints vs. Bears: Live GameDay Blog

Saints News Network's New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears GameDay Live Blog & Thread.

BtBoylan

Saints vs. Panthers: Players to Watch

Which New Orleans players need to take center stage for the Saints to beat Carolina?

Bob Rose

by

rapistt

Saints Pregame Report: Panthers vs. Saints [LIVE STREAM]

John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan will breakdown the Panthers vs. Saints contest in their Pregame live broadcast.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

rapistt

Saints vs. Bears Series History

An intertwined history between the Gulf Coast and Lake Michigan resumes when Brees and the Saints blow into the Windy City to take on The Monsters of the Midway and Da Bears.

Bob Rose

by

tv stream pro

Should the Saints Consider a Trade for S Marcus Maye?

New Orleans could add safety help by looking to the Big Apple to swing a deal by the trade deadline.

Bob Rose

Saints vs. Bears Halftime Report on Saints News Network

Saints News Network's Bob Rose and Kyle T. Mosley will give fans a first-half breakdown of the Saints vs. Bears game at Soldier Field at halftime.

Kyle T. Mosley

Week 8: Saints Inactives

The Saints ruled out three of their players on the final injury report, and here's the rest of their inactives for Week 8's matchup against the Bears.

John Hendrix

Keys to a Saints Victory vs. Bears in Week 8

The Saints News Network Krewe shares their Keys to a New Orleans Saints victory against the Chicago Bears.

BtBoylan

All Saints Day: New Orleans celebrates 54 years in the NFL

The New Orleans Saints were born on November 1, 1966. The National Football League awarded New Orleans with the 16th professional football franchise.

Kyle T. Mosley