We're in another week where the Saints (4-2) find themselves having to battle against tons of adversity, this time clashing against the Bears (5-2). New Orleans will once again be without their top two wide receiver threats in Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) and Emmanuel Sanders (COVID-19), and will also be without rookie Marquez Callaway (ankle), who stepped up and shined last week in their absence. It'll be a cold one a Soldier Field in a late kickoff on FOX.

Where to Watch: FOX (WVUE Channel 8 locally) - Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews (field reporter), and Kristina Pink (field reporter)

Broadcast Map: Courtesy of 506sports.com, Saints-Bears in Red

Saints-Bears in Red 506sports

Where to Stream: FOX Sports Go, NFL Mobile, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Zach Strief, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 135 (NO), 83 (CHI) | XM: 385 (NO), 225 (CHI)

Jersey Combo: White jerseys, black pants

Referee: Tony Corrente

Current Lines: Over/Under (42.5), Saints -4

Last 5 Matchups

10/20/19 - Saints 36, Bears 25

10/29/17 - Saints 20, Bears 12

12/15/14 - Saints 31, Bears 15

10/6/13 - Saints 26, Bears 18

9/18/11 - Saints 30, Bears 13

All-Time Series: Regular season favors the Saints at 16-13, Saints have won 5 straight against the Bears; Saints lead 16-15 factoring in the two playoff meetings (2006, 1991)

The Saints and Bears squared off in Soldier Field last October, going into the game without several key starters that included Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara, Jared Cook, Tre'Quan Smith, and Trey Hendrickson. Despite that, New Orleans rolled in the game, going up 36-10 by the later stages of the 4th quarter. It looked like the game was going to be close, as the Saints took a 12-10 into halftime. Heavy doses of Latavius Murray and Michael Thomas were on display against the Bears, as Teddy Bridgewater piloted another victory for the black and gold. Chicago would make it interesting in the final few minutes, but the score didn't tell the whole story of the Saints dominating.

Things to watch: Drew Brees aims for his 3rd in row at Chicago with 2+ TD passes and a 110+ rating, while Alvin Kamara goes for his 6th straight game with 115 scrimmage yards or more. Naturally, we're completely focused on the defense, and more specifically the secondary. The last thing the Saints need is to make Nick Foles look like Joe Montana. Should we see some more breakdowns this week, it could lead to a very interesting trade deadline. Although the Saints are favored in this one, it certainly doesn't feel like it.

Catch up on some of our Saints-Bears coverage from the week...