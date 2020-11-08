There's an early battle for NFC South supremacy, as the Saints (5-2) and Bucs (6-2) are set to meet on Sunday Night Football. This Week 9 matchup will put one team in the driver's seat for the conference, and it feels like the Bucs are heavily favored to come out on top in this rematch from Week 1.

Where to Watch: NBC - Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, and Michele Tafoya (field reporter)

Where to Stream: NBC Sports, NFL Mobile, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV

Where to Listen: Westwood One (nationally) with Brandon Gaudin and Derek Rackley; WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Zach Strief, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 81 (NO), 83 (TB) | XM: 226 (NO), 225 (TB), 88 (National)

Jersey Combo: Color rush

Referee: John Hussey

Current Lines: Over/Under (51), Bucs -4

Last 5 Matchups

9/13/20 - Saints 34, Buccaneers 23

11/17/19 - Saints 34, Buccaneers 17

10/6/19 - Saints 31, Buccaneers 24

12/9/18 - Saints 28, Buccaneers 14

9/9/18 - Buccaneers 48, Saints 40

All-Time Series: Saints lead 36-21

America's Game of the Week on FOX saw the Tom Brady-Bucs era kick off in New Orleans against the Saints. Tampa Bay got up on the Saints early, but Sean Payton's squad would rally in the second quarter to take a 17-7 lead into halftime thanks to Alvin Kamara. Janoris Jenkins added a pick-six on Brady to go up 24-7 early in the third quarter, but the Bucs didn't go away.

Brady answered quickly, less than a minute after the interception, and they'd get a field goal towards the end of the quarter to cut the Saints lead to just 7. New Orleans would add another 10 points, being in control 34-17 with 8:01 left in the game. Mike Evans would get his lone catch of the day, a 2-yard touchdown grab with 2:41 to go, but the Saints ended up getting first blood against their NFC South rival.

Things to watch: The return of Michael Thomas will be something that we'll be watching out for, as he's expected to play. The Saints offense has missed Thomas, but have got by without him up until this point. Paired with a return of Emmanuel Sanders and rookie Marquez Callaway, New Orleans has a very underrated offense led by Drew Brees to bring to the table against the vaunted Bucs defense.

Defensively, it's all about the chess match. We'll pay attention to who lines up against each of the Bucs weapons, and a lot of the Saints' success will hinge on their ability to get after Tom Brady. Dennis Allen and the New Orleans defense has to play a nearly perfect game to come out on top.

Catch up on some of our Saints-Bucs coverage from the week...