Saints Remain in NFC South Race After Bucs, Falcons Losses

Bill Parcells said it best, "you are what your record says you are." If true, the NFC South has underachievers.

The New Orleans Saints remain one game behind after NFC South leaders Tampa Bay and Atlanta were handed losses in Week 7.

Carolina downed the Bucs 21-3.

The Bengals defeated the Falcons 35-17.

Every team has been a strange 2022 season across the NFC South. Tom Brad and the Bucs were considered the favorite to repeat as the division champions.

None of the experts thought the Panthers and Falcons would win more than four or five games.

In addition, the highly-touted challengers in black and gold have been disappointed with a myriad of injuries and undisciplined performances.

After the Bucs and Falcons fell to 3-4 records in Week 7, New Orleans and Carolina are 2-5 and sit one game behind the co-leaders.

What's Next in Week 8

The Saints will host the Las Vegas Raiders at the Caesars Superdome. Carolina and Atlanta will do battle in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Last, the Ravens travel to meet Tom Brady and the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium.

Here's a wacky thought. An NFC South log jam at 3-5 will result if New Orleans and Carolina win and the Bucs and Falcons lose.

Here's the truth. The Saints must defeat a baffling Las Vegas team at home to keep pace with the hope of claiming the division lead within the next several weeks.

