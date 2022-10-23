Skip to main content

Saints Remain in NFC South Race After Bucs, Falcons Losses

The New Orleans Saints remain one game behind the NFC South leaders after their losses in Week 7.

Bill Parcells said it best, "you are what your record says you are." If true, the NFC South has underachievers.

The New Orleans Saints remain one game behind after NFC South leaders Tampa Bay and Atlanta were handed losses in Week 7. 

  • Carolina downed the Bucs 21-3.
  • The Bengals defeated the Falcons 35-17.

Every team has been a strange 2022 season across the NFC South. Tom Brad and the Bucs were considered the favorite to repeat as the division champions.

None of the experts thought the Panthers and Falcons would win more than four or five games.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In addition, the highly-touted challengers in black and gold have been disappointed with a myriad of injuries and undisciplined performances.

After the Bucs and Falcons fell to 3-4 records in Week 7, New Orleans and Carolina are 2-5 and sit one game behind the co-leaders.

What's Next in Week 8

  1. The Saints will host the Las Vegas Raiders at the Caesars Superdome.
  2. Carolina and Atlanta will do battle in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
  3. Last, the Ravens travel to meet Tom Brady and the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium.

Here's a wacky thought. An NFC South log jam at 3-5 will result if New Orleans and Carolina win and the Bucs and Falcons lose. 

Here's the truth. The Saints must defeat a baffling Las Vegas team at home to keep pace with the hope of claiming the division lead within the next several weeks.

SNN Week 7 Articles

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

USATSI_19030005_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Week-8 Saints QB Debate: SNN Roundtable

By Bob Rose
USATSI_19073847_168388561_lowres
Game Day

NFC South Game Day: Live Games Thread | Week 7

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_19266198_168388561_lowres-1
Editorial / Opinion

The Five Most-Surprising Saints Players Through the First Part of the Season

By Bob Rose
Dennis Allen
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Unanswered Points: 'Saints Football' and Leadership?

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_19267507_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Week 7 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19265887_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Recapping the Saints Dismal Showing in the Arizona Desert

By Bob Rose
USATSI_19267184_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Running Out of Time and Chances to Fix Season

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19266155_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Game Recap: Saints' Self-Destruction Late in First Half Ends Up Sinking Them

By John Hendrix