Saints Sunday Morning Injury Updates Vs. Panthers | Week 3

An injury update on New Orleans Saints players hours before their Week 3 matchup versus the Carolina Panthers.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle) is listed as questionable but expects to play in the Panthers contest.  

Starting running back Alvin Kamara (rib) will return to action in Week 3 after missing the Tampa Bay game at home in Week 2.

The team's all-purpose offensive threat Taysom Hill is a significant loss for New Orleans. Hill won't play this afternoon due to a rib injury. Expect tight-end Nick Vannett to play more time as a result.

More injury updates and the inactive players' list will be published before today's kickoff with the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium for 12 PM CT. Fox Sports will televise, and Saints Radio's color analyst Deuce McAllister and voice of the Saints, Mike Hoss, will broadcast on WWL Radio.

The game marks the first divisional matchup for Carolina and third for the Saints, who open the 2022 season facing all three divisional opponents in consecutive weeks.  

New Orleans (1-1) and Carolina (0-2) will meet for the 56th time.  The Saints hold a 29-26 series advantage over the Panthers.

