Saints Inactive Report - Week 16

John Hendrix

NASHVILLE - The New Orleans Saints aren't far off from taking on the Tennessee Titans in an almost nationally televised broadcast on FOX. Entering today, Sean Payton's squad will be missing a few starters on both sides of the ball, but has been getting back some key players in the process. Needless to say, a first-round bye would do wonders for New Orleans. However, there's still a lot to sort out before then. Here's a look at the team's inactives for this week.

  • DB Vonn Bell (knee)
  • OL Larry Warford (knee)
  • LB Kiko Alonso (quad)
  • OL Ethan Greenidge
  • DE Noah Spence
  • DB D.J. Swearinger
  • OL Andrus Peat

Patrick Robinson (calf), C.J. Gardner-Johnson (concussion), and Andrus Peat (forearm) were all questionable coming into the game. Robinson and Gardner-Johnson will play, and the offensive line will likely see Patrick Omameh start at right guard. Janoris Jenkins and D.J. Swearinger were picked up this week, and only Jenkins is active.

Here's the Titans inactive report:

