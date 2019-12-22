Saints vs. Titans Pregame Report - Week 16

There's just two weeks left in the NFL regular season, and there's much to figure out when it comes to the playoff race. The New Orleans Saints (11-3) enter Sunday taking on the Tennessee Titans (8-6) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Houston Texans already wrapped up the AFC South on Saturday, so the desperation has set in for Mike Vrabel's squad in what looks to be a must-win game for them to keep their Wild Card playoff hopes alive.

The Saints are coming off an impressive and dominating Monday Night Football home victory against the Colts, while the Titans lost a close one to the Texans last week at home.

All-Time Series: Titans lead 8-5-1 (have won 5 out of the last 6 matchups)

Where to Watch: FOX (12:00 p.m.), Kenny Albert, Ronde Barber, Sara Walsh (field reporter)

Where to Stream: NFL Mobile, Saints App (restrictions apply), FOX Sports Go, NFL Mobile, Yahoo Sports App, Fubo

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Zach Strief, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 121 (NO), 83 (TEN) | XM: 381 (NO), 226 (TEN)

Referee: Jerome Boger

Last 5 Matchups

11/8/15 - Titans 34, Saints 28 (OT)

12/11/11 - Saints 22, Titans 17

9/24/07 - Titans 31, Saints 14

9/21/03 - Titans 27, Saints 12

10/17/99 - Titans 24, Saints 21

Broadcast Map (via 506sports)

Interesting Tidbits

Cam Jordan will make his league-leading 143rd straight regular season appearance, which is tops among all defensive ends and defensive tackles. Demario Davis also leads the league in consecutive regular season games, making his 127th appearance on Sunday.

Alvin Kamara needs 15 receiving yards to eclipse 500 yards rushing and 500 receiving yards for the third straight year, which would put him in the record books as the third player to hit the mark in NFL history.

After making some NFL history last week, Michael Thomas can make more two different ways on Sunday. For starters, 58 receiving yards will officially make him the league's top player with the most receiving yards in a player's first four season, surpassing Randy Moss.