Saints News Network
Home
News
Game Day
Editorial / Opinion

Saints vs. Titans Pregame Report - Week 16

John Hendrix

There's just two weeks left in the NFL regular season, and there's much to figure out when it comes to the playoff race. The New Orleans Saints (11-3) enter Sunday taking on the Tennessee Titans (8-6) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Houston Texans already wrapped up the AFC South on Saturday, so the desperation has set in for Mike Vrabel's squad in what looks to be a must-win game for them to keep their Wild Card playoff hopes alive.

The Saints are coming off an impressive and dominating Monday Night Football home victory against the Colts, while the Titans lost a close one to the Texans last week at home.

All-Time Series: Titans lead 8-5-1 (have won 5 out of the last 6 matchups)

Where to Watch: FOX (12:00 p.m.), Kenny Albert, Ronde Barber, Sara Walsh (field reporter)

Where to Stream: NFL Mobile, Saints App (restrictions apply), FOX Sports Go, NFL Mobile, Yahoo Sports App, Fubo

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Zach Strief, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 121 (NO), 83 (TEN) | XM: 381 (NO), 226 (TEN)

Referee: Jerome Boger

Last 5 Matchups

  • 11/8/15 - Titans 34, Saints 28 (OT)
  • 12/11/11 - Saints 22, Titans 17
  • 9/24/07 - Titans 31, Saints 14
  • 9/21/03 - Titans 27, Saints 12
  • 10/17/99 - Titans 24, Saints 21

Broadcast Map (via 506sports)

16-FOX-E-V3
506sports

Interesting Tidbits

Cam Jordan will make his league-leading 143rd straight regular season appearance, which is tops among all defensive ends and defensive tackles. Demario Davis also leads the league in consecutive regular season games, making his 127th appearance on Sunday.

Alvin Kamara needs 15 receiving yards to eclipse 500 yards rushing and 500 receiving yards for the third straight year, which would put him in the record books as the third player to hit the mark in NFL history.

After making some NFL history last week, Michael Thomas can make more two different ways on Sunday. For starters, 58 receiving yards will officially make him the league's top player with the most receiving yards in a player's first four season, surpassing Randy Moss.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joe Horn Pleads Guilty in Federal Court

Kyle T. Mosley

Joe Horn, the former New Orleans Saints legend and NFL wide receiver, has plead guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud in federal court on Thursday.

Clash of Titans: New Orleans Run Defense to be Tested by Tennessee Ground Attack

Bob Rose

Saints run defense looking to halt star running back Derrick Henry.

Breaking Down the Coaching: Sean Payton vs Mike Vrabel

Aaron S. Miller

New Orleans Saints play caller Sean Payton heads to Nashville for a Week 16 test with Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel. Let's have a look at the men behind the play sheets.

Drew Brees and Michael Thomas on the Cusp of More NFL History

Bob Rose

The New Orleans Saints stars, Drew Brees and Michael Thomas, look to cement their place in NFL history.

First Look: Saints vs. Titans

John Hendrix

A quick overview of the Saints-Titans Week 16 matchup.

Saints, NFC Playoff Picture - Week 16

John Hendrix

The Saints are 3rd in the NFC currently, and assuming they keep winning, they can get into one of the top two spots. First, they need to take care of the Titans.

Drew Brees named NFC Offensive Player of the Week - Week 15

Kyle T. Mosley

New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15 of the NFL.

4 Downs: Four Major Storylines From the Saints Obliteration of the Colts

Bob Rose

Saints Drew Brees shines yet again on a national stage as he sets the all-time passing touchdown record against the Colts.

Game Balls: Colts vs Saints

BtBoylan

Following a 34-7 victory on Monday Night, these are the Saints that have won "Game Balls" from Saints News Network.

Saints Players were "Dubbed and Snubbed" in Pro Bowl Voting

Kyle T. Mosley

The NFL announced the NFL 2020 Pro Bowl roster. Seven New Orleans Saints players selected and several omitted from the initial roster of 44 players.