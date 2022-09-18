Saints Inactives List: Week 2
A look at Week 2's inactives list for the Saints, as they are set to take on the Bucs soon.
Three players were previously ruled out on the inactive list on Friday, and we have the rest of the Saints inactives for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons. Here's who's officially out for New Orleans.
- WR Tre'Quan Smith (shoulder)
- CB Paulson Adebo (ankle)
- RB Alvin Kamara (rib)
- OL Wyatt Davis
- TE Nick Vannett
- DE Payton Turner
Alvin Kamara (rib cartilage) was on the field stretching prior to the list getting released. Even if he did get play, he may not have the type of impact that he normally does. Look for the duo of Mark Ingram (ankle) and Tony Jones Jr. to shoulder the load today against the Bucs.
