Week 3: Packers at Saints GameDay Live Blog & Thread

BtBoylan

Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints GameDay live blog and thread by the Saints News Network.

PREGAME SHOW

Saints News Network's John Hendrix will be reporting from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. His Twitter handle is @johnjhendrix.

Saints Inactives

  • WR Michael Thomas
  • LB Chase Hansen
  • DE Marcus Davenport
  • DT David Onyemata
  • DE D.J Swearinger

Packers Inactives

  • QB Jordan Love
  • WR Davante Adams
  • DB Parry Nickerson
  • LB Randy Ramsey
  • TE Josiah Deguara
  • DL Kenny Clark

Saints Pre-Game Huddle

SCORE

Score Updates Week 3

Game Day

Saints need the Bold and Aggressive Sean Payton versus the Packers

Sean Payton has yet to be "Sean Payton" this season. The intelligent, aggressive, and bold play-caller has become reactive, passive, and conservative for most of the first two games of 2020.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

SamL

Saints vs. Packers Series History

Two legendary quarterbacks match skills in front of a prime-time Sunday Night Football audience.

Bob Rose

Keys to a Saints Victory vs. Packers in Week 3

The Saints News Network Krewe provides their Keys to a Saints victory in Week 3 against Green Bay.

BtBoylan

MIA: Saints Stars are Missing in Action and Desperately need to Show-up vs. Packers

Several New Orleans stars have started off slowly this season. The Saints will need them to play up to their capabilities quickly to remain in contention.

Bob Rose

Packers vs. Saints: Week 3 Pregame Report

The Saints and Packers meet for the 26th time in their respective history, and it's New Orleans who needs this game more in a Sunday Night Football clash.

John Hendrix

The Analytics: Why Drew Brees has yet to be the "Drew Brees" we know in 2020

The analytics could shed light behind the issues for Saints quarterback Drew Brees is battling early in 2020.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

RWolfster

Saints Pregame Report - Packers vs. Saints (Live Stream)

Saints News Network's Pregame Report streaming live with John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan.

Kyle T. Mosley

Delvin Breaux Opens Up about Overcoming Mental Health Struggles

New Orleans native and former Saints defensive back Delvin Breaux opens up about his mental health struggles on "It's Personal" podcast by Navigate Hope.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

Saints Transactions in Week 3: Fowler, Hunt activated to Roster; Montgomery on IR

EVP/GM Mickey Loomis has announced the New Orleans Saints signed defensive lineman Margus Hunt and wide receiver Bennie Fowler to the team's active roster ahead of the Green Bay Packers game on Sunday.

Kyle T. Mosley

Week 3: Saints Inactives

A look at who's in and who's out for Week 3's Sunday Night Football matchup between the Packers and Saints.

John Hendrix