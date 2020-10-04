Week 4: Saints at Lions GameDay Live Blog & Thread
BtBoylan
New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions GameDay live blog and thread by the Saints News Network.
New Orleans Saints Late Night COVID-19 Scare
10:44pm CT: Pro Football Talk Reports a Saints player has tested positive for COVID-19.
11:08pm CT: Saints vs. Lions game in jeopardy of being postponed
11:15pm CT: Four Saints were re-tested, including star Running Back Alvin Kamara
6:00am CT: Saints Fullback Michael Burton records a false-positive COVID-19 test
6:34am CT: Saints vs. Lions will be played as scheduled.
SAINTS NEWS NETWORK PREGAME SHOW: WITH JOHN HENDRIX AND BRENDAN BOYLAN
Watch the Pre-Game Show Here.
Saints News Network's John Hendrix will be reporting from Ford Field. His Twitter handle is @johnjhendrix.
Saints Inactives
- WR Michael Thomas
- TE Jared Cook
- OL Andrus Peat
- CB Marshon Lattimore
- CB Janoris Jenkins
- DE Marcus Davenport
- DT Shy Tuttle
Lions Inactives
- CB Chris Jones
- S C.J Moore
- LB Elijah Lee
- OL Logan Stenburg
- TE Hunter Bryant