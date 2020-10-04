SI.com
Saints News Network
Week 4: Saints at Lions GameDay Live Blog & Thread

BtBoylan

New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions GameDay live blog and thread by the Saints News Network.

New Orleans Saints Late Night COVID-19 Scare

10:44pm CT: Pro Football Talk Reports a Saints player has tested positive for COVID-19.

11:08pm CT: Saints vs. Lions game in jeopardy of being postponed

11:15pm CT: Four Saints were re-tested, including star Running Back Alvin Kamara

6:00am CT: Saints Fullback Michael Burton records a false-positive COVID-19 test 

6:34am CT: Saints vs. Lions will be played as scheduled.

SAINTS NEWS NETWORK PREGAME SHOW: WITH JOHN HENDRIX AND BRENDAN BOYLAN

Pre-Game Show Week 4

Watch the Pre-Game Show Here.

Saints News Network's John Hendrix will be reporting from Ford Field. His Twitter handle is @johnjhendrix.

Saints Inactives

  • WR Michael Thomas
  • TE Jared Cook
  • OL Andrus Peat
  • CB Marshon Lattimore
  • CB Janoris Jenkins
  • DE Marcus Davenport
  • DT Shy Tuttle

Lions Inactives

  • CB Chris Jones
  • S C.J Moore
  • LB Elijah Lee
  • OL Logan Stenburg
  • TE Hunter Bryant

SCORE

Score Updates Week 4

Game Day

